Top 100 players in the 2023 NFL Draft

Fans of the Los Angeles Rams will likely not be deeply involved ii Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, but will still get to follow along and root for players to fall to a place where L.A. can snatch them up.

If you need a scorecard, let me offer up my Top 100 players. I’ll update it tomorrow after the first round picks are in and add the next 100 players. Enjoy the draft!

E Will Anderson, Georgia - 6’ 4” / 253 lbs, / 33 7/8” arms / 4.60 forty / 1.61 split QB Bryce Young, Alabama - 5’ 10” / 204 lbs. DT Jalen Carter, Georgia - 6’ 3” / 314 lbs. / 33 1/2” arms QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State - 6’ 3” / 214 lbs, E Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech - 6’ 6” / 271 lbs. / 35 5/8” arms T/G Peter Skoronski, Northwestern - 6’ 4” / 313 lbs. / 32 1/4” CB Christian Gonzales, Oregon - 6’ 1” / 197 lbs. / 4.38 forty / 1.54 split RB Bijan Robinson, Texas - 5’ 11” / 215 lbs. / 4.46 forty / 1.52 split CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois - 6’ / 181 lbs. / 31 1/4” arms / 4.45 forty T Paris Johnson, Ohio State - 6’ 6” / 313 lbs. / 36 1/8” arms / E Myles Murphy, Clemson - 6’ 5” / 269 lbs. / 33 3/4” arms / 4.53 forty CB Joey Porter, Penn State - 6’ 3” / 193 lbs. / 34” arms / 4.46 forty / 1.50 split QB Anthony Richardson, Florida - 6’ 4” / 244 lbs. / 4.43 forty WR Quentin Johnson, TCU - 6’ 3” / 209 lbs / 33 5/8” arms / 4.52 forty WR Jordan Addison, USC - 5’ 11” / 173 lbs. / 30 7/8” arms / 4.49 forty / 1.56 split Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Ohio State - 6’ 1” / 191 lbs. / 30 1/2” arms / 4.52 forty TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame - 6’ 5” / 249 lbs. / 31 5/8” arms / 4.70 forty / 1.66 split T Broderick Jones Georgia - 6’ 5” / 311 lbs. / 34 3/4” / 4.97 forty / QB Will Levis, Kentucky - 6’ 4” / 229 lbs. - 6’ 4” / 229 lbs. WR Say Flowers, Boston College - 5’ 9” / 182 lbs. / 29 1/4” arms / 4.42 forty / 1.53 split CB Cam Smith, South Carolina - 6’ 1” / 180 lbs. / 31 5/8” / 4.43 / 1.49 split G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida - 6’ 5” / 330 lbs. / 33 7/8” arms T Anton Harrison, Oklahoma - 6’ 4” / 315 lbs. / 34 1/8” arms / E Lukas Van Ness, Iowa - 6’ 5” / 272 lbs. / 34” arms / 4.58 forty / 1.64 split CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia - 6’ 2” / 207 lbs. / 31 1/4” arms / 4.36 forty / 1.54 split TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah - 6’ 4” / 246 lbs. / 32 5/8” RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama - 5’ 9” / 199 lbs. / 30 1/2” arms / 4.36 forty / 1.52 split T Darnell Wright, Tennessee 6’ 5” / 333 lbs. / 33 3/4” arms / CB Deonte Banks, Maryland - 6’ / 197 lbs. / 31 3/8” arms / 4.35 forty / 1.47 split TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State - 6’ 6” / 253 lbs. / 32 5/8” / 4.61 forty / 1.54 split E Will McDonald, Iowa State - 6’ 4” / 239 lbs. / 34 7/8” arms / 4.70 forty ILB Drew Sanders, Arkansas - 6’ 4” / 235 lbs. / 32 1/8” arms / 4.66 forty WR Josh Downs, North Carolina - 5’ 9” / 171 lbs. / 30 3/8” arms / 4.48 forty / 1.49 split CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State - 6’ 1” / 166 lbs. / 32 1/4” arms / 4.35 forty / 1.48 split ILB Trenton Simpson, Clemson - 6’ 2” / 235 lbs. / 32 3/8” arms / 4.43 forty / 1.55 split E Nolan Smith, Georgia - 6’ 2” / 238 lbs. / 32 5/8” / 4.39 forty / 1.52 split WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee - 6’ / 176 lbs. / 32 1/2” arms / 4.40 forty / 1.50 split DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson - 6’ 6” / 298 lbs. / 32 1/2” arms / 4.86 forty / 1.71 split CB Clark Phillips, Utah - 5’ 9” / 184 lbs. / 29 1/8” / 4.51 forty / 1.51 split T Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse - 6’ 5” / 318 lbs. / 33 3/4” arms CB Brian Branch, Alabama - 6’ / 190 lbs. / 30 3/4” arms / 4.58 forty / 1.56 split C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota - 6’ 4” / 301 lbs. / 32 5/8” arms / DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh - 6’ 1” / 281 lbs. / 30 5/8” arms / 4.67 forty / 1.64 split CB DJ Turner, Michigan - 5’ 11” / 178 lbs. / 30 3/4” arms / 4.26 forty / 1.47 split T Dawand Jones, Ohio State - 6’ 8” / 374 lbs. / 36 3/8” arms G/C Steve Avila, TCU - 6’ 4” / 332 lbs. / 33” arms E BJ Ojulari, LSU - 6’ 2” / 248 lbs. / 34 1/4” arms E Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State - 6’ 3” / 255 lbs. / 33 1/2” arms / E Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame - 6’ 5” / 264 lbs. / 34” arms / 4.58 forty / 1.66 split TE Darnell Washington, Georgia - 6’ 7” / 264 lbs. / 34 3/8” arms / 4.64 forty / 1.57 split DE Keion White, Georgia Tech - 6’ 5”/ 285 lbs. / 34” arms / 4.79 forty DE Ade Adebawore, Northwestern - 6’ 2” / 282 lbs, / 33 7/8” arms / 4.49 forty / 1.61 split C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin - 6’ 6” / 313 lbs. / 32 3/4” arms CB Tyrique Stevenson - 6’ / 198 lbs. / 32 3/8” / 4.45 forty / 1.51 split WR Nathan Dell, Houston - 5’ 8” / 165 lbs. / 30 1/2” arms / 4.49 forty / 1.49 split DT Mazi Smith, Michigan - 6’ 3” / 323 lbs. / 33 3/4” arms ILB Jack Campbell, Iowa - 6’ 5” / 249 lbs. / 31 7/8” arms / 4.65 forty / 1.59 split E Derrick Hall, Auburn - 6’ 3” / 254 lbs. / 34 1/2” arms / 4.55 forty / 1.59 split QB Herndon Hooker, Tennessee - 6’ 3” / 217 lbs. E Tuli Tuipulotu, USC - 6’ 3” / 266 lbs. / 32 1/4” arms WR Jonathon Mingo, Ole Miss - 6’ 2” / 220 lbs. / 32 1/8” arms / 4.46 forty / 1.54 split T/G Cody Mauch, North Dakota State - 6’ 5” / 302 lbs. / 32 3/8” arms / DT Siaki Ika, Baylor - 6’ 3” / 335 lbs. / 32 3/8” arms RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA - 6’ / 214 lbs. / 32” arms / 4.53 forty / 1.54 split T Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland - 6’ 6” / 306 lbs. / 33 5/8” / RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M- 5’ 8 1/2” / 188 lbs. / 4.32 forty WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee - 6’ 3” / 213 lbs. / 32 3/4” arms / 4.54 forty / 1.53 TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan - 6’ 5” / 251 lbs. / 32 7/8” / 4.63 forty / 1.59 split RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn - 6’ / 210 lbs. / 32” arms / 4.56 forty / 1.54 split CB Eli Ricks, Alabama - 6’ 2” / 188 lbs. / 32 3/8” arms / 4.60 T Braeden Daniels, Utah - 6’ 4” / 294 lbs. / 33” arms / 4.99 forty / 1.71 split ILB Daiyan Henley, Washington State - 6’ 1” / 225 lbs. / 33” arms / 4.54 forty / 1.55 split S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M - 6’ 2” / 198 lbs. / 32 1/8” arms / 4.52 forty / 1.57 split C Luke Wyler, Ohio State - 6’ 3” / 303 lbs. / 31 5/8” arms E K.J. Henry Clemson - 6’ 4” / 251 lbs. / 33” arms / 4.63 forty / 1.65 split CB Julius Brents, Kansas State - 6’ 3” / 198 lbs. / 34” arms / 4.53 forty / 1.57 split DT Gervon Dexter, Florida 6’ 6” / 310 lbs. / 32 1/4” arms / 4.88 forty / 1.81 split QB Tanner McKee, Stanford - 6’ 6” / 231 lbs. RB Kendre Miller, TCU - 5’ 11” / 215 lbs. TE Sam LaPorta. Iowa 6’ 3” / 245 lbs. / 32 1/8” arms / 4.59 forty / 1.59 split DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin - 6’ 4” / 309 lbs. / 33 7/8” arms CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU 5’ 8” / 178 lbs. / 4.41 forty / 1.50 split S Jordan Battle, Alabama - 6’ 1” / 209 lbs. / 32” arms / 4.55 forty / 1.56 split T Blake Freeland, BYU - 6’ 8” / 308 lbs. / 33 7/8” arms CB Cory Trice, Purdue - 6’ 3” / 206 lbs. / 32 3/8” arms / 4.47 forty / 1.56 split WR Taylor Scott, Cincinnati - 5’ 10” / 177 lbs. / 30 7/8” / 4.44 forty / 1.51 split S J.L. Skinner, Boise State - 6’ 4” / 209 lbs. / 32” arms TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State - 6’ 5” / 254 lbs. / 32 3/4” arms / 4.69 forty / 1.59 split T Tyler Steen, Alabama 6’ 6” / 321 lbs. / 32 3/4” arms WR Michael Wilson, Stanford - 6’ 2” / 213 lbs. / 31” arms / 4.58 forty / 1.50 split DT Jacquelin Roy, LSU - 6’ 3” / 305 lbs. / 32 3/4” arms WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma - 5’ 11” / 183 lbs. / 31 5/8” arms / 4.38 forty / 1.55 split E Isaiah McGuire, Mizzou - 6’ 4” / 268 lbs. / 33 7/8” arms / 4.76 forty / 1.72 split S Jartavius Martin, Illinois - 5’ 11” / 194 lbs. / 31 1/8” arms / 4.46 forty / 1.47 split CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M - 6’ 2” / 200 lbs. / 30 3/4” arms / 4.57 forty / 1.48 split WR Rashee Rice, SMU - 6’ 1” / 204 lbs. / 32 3/4” / 4.51 forty / 1.49 split E Zach Harrison, Ohio State - 6’ 6” / 274 lbs. / 36 1/4” DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina - 6’ 4” / 291 lbs. / 34 3/8” arms / 4.89 forty / 1.74 split C Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan - 6’ 3” / 309 lbs. / 32 3/4” arms WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest - 6’ 4” / 198 lbs. / 33 1/4” arms / 4.47 forty / 1.59

Did I miss a player you think belongs in the Top 100? Let me know who.