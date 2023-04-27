When it comes to an NFL Draft, Les Snead and the Los Angeles Rams have been one of the more cryptic teams when it comes to making selections. Just when you think they are zeroed in on Senior Bowl type players, they surprise you with selections like Tutu Atwell. There are bound to be plenty more surprises in this year’s draft and the team having glaring needs across the roster. Here are five bold predictions of the Rams selections spanning the next three days…

1. Rams will select three wide receivers.

Since their run to the Super Bowl, the Rams have lost Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr. A short-lived experiment with Allen Robinson was a catastrophe. Van Jefferson enters the final year of his contract. And Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek are strictly complementary players. Stafford could use youth and playmaking ability. Drafting a pair of “X” receivers would be a great start. And then adding a slot receiver like Charlie Jones from Purdue, would be a great backup option for Cooper Kupp.

2. The Rams package a couple of late round picks to move up into 4th round.

I expect Los Angeles to trade down early. But I believe the Rams will be aggressive to trade up on Day 3. Instead of remaining complacent and adding bodies, I expect LA to be aggressive in filling its roster with players in the top 150 picks. There is not much difference between a 6th-7th rounder and an UDFA, so why not package them in an attempt to find a hidden gem in Round 4.

3. Rams only draft one offensive lineman.

To the dismay of fans, LA will only draft one offensive lineman. However, I believe it will come in Round 3 or 4. Nick Saldiveri is an intriguing option as a guard. Especially since Coleman Shelton is on a short-term contract.

4. The Rams go predominantly offense early and defense late.

Even though the defense desperately needs help at edge rusher and depth for the defensive line, I predict Snead to cater to McVay and the offense. It was clear that the offense lost its identity last year. Retooling it with explosive players and an offensive lineman will cure a lot of last year’s woes. Maybe one of the third rounders will be spent on an edge rusher, but until round five, I think that Rams use four of their first five picks on the offensive side of the ball.

5. The Rams do not draft a kicker or punter.

I think LA relies on the undrafted free agent pool to fill out their special teams vacancies. With the Sam Sloman failed draft pick in 2020, Les Snead won’t draft a kicker just because they need one.

Anything is possible on Draft night. For all we know Los Angeles could trade up into the first round for a quarterback... In other words, expect the unexpected. But one thing is for sure, the Rams can’t play this year’s draft safe. An aggressive Les Snead is when the organization is at its best.