NFL Draft 2023 tracker: Will the Rams do anything on Day 1?

The NFL Draft is finally here and it’s happening at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday. As always, but even maybe more so than usual, this draft is filled with intrigue, unknowns and excitement. See a list of some top prospects here. Everyone is excited to see where players like Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, Will Anderson, Bijan Robinson and so many more will go!

The players and fans will officially find out where these exciting prospects go starting tomorrow as student athletes become professional athletes and representatives of the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams will not have a pick in the first round unless something really wild happens. Seriously though, they should not have a pick in the first round for this draft and that’s been a trend of LA’s for a while now. There’s still plenty of reasons to watch Day 1 though!

Something to keep in mind is the Miami Dolphins do not have a first round pick in 2023. If you are curious you can read about why here. There will only be 31 selections made tomorrow due to Miami’s loss of that pick.

Turn on, tune in and let's see how this first round shakes out!

Round one of the 2023 NFL Draft

Pick No. 1 Carolina Panthers (formerly the Chicago Bears pick): QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Pick No. 2 Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Pick No. 3 Houston Texans (trade): OLB Will Anderson, Alabama

Pick No. 4 Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Pick No. 5 Seattle Seahawks (formerly the Denver Broncos pick): CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Pick No. 6 Pick No. 6: Arizona Cardinals (trade): OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State

Pick No. 7 Las Vegas Raiders: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Pick No. 8 Atlanta Falcons: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Pick No. 9 Philadelphia Eagles (trade): DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Pick No. 10 Chicago Bears (trade down): RT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Pick No. 11 Tennessee Titans: G Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Pick No. 12 Detroit Lions (trade down): RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

