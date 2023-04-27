2023 NFL Draft: TV schedule, start time, location and more

All Los Angeles Rams fans can do on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is hide and watch, for the seventh straight year, L.A. is without a first round pick. But drama will not be lacking while viewing the other teams go through the process, there could be five quarterbacks taken in Round 1. Each QB taken, along with the inevitable draft crushes that propel high risk/reward reaches into the spotlight, pushes another talented prospect down towards the Rams first selection.

Until L.A. General Manager Les Snead puts on his green-shade visor and starts wheelin’-and-dealin’, the Rams will start with 11 draft picks, #36 in Round 2, #69 and 77 in Round 3, #167, 171, and 177 in Round 5, #182, 189 and #191 in Round 6, and #223, and 234 in Round 7.

With only 44 players on contract, the importance of each pick is magnified. This L.A. draft class could be pushed onto the field, ready or not. Veteran contracts will have to be reworked just to sign this rookie class, so there is simply not enough money to sign more than a few experienced NFL players. While it arguable about the Rams deepest needs, a couple of units stand out.

On defense, two areas stand out as in need of bolstering. First, the pass rush is certainly in need of an upgrade. That could come in the form of a stand up edge, traditional 4-3 defensive end or athletic defensive tackle. Second, the defensive backfield needs an influx of speed and athleticism, the lack of game experience cannot be addressed in the draft. Luckily, this class has a nice list of quick, agile secondary players with zone experience.

On offense, the cupboard is far from bare and baring injury, should return to form. That said, the injury history of the offensive line makes fans nervous. If the Rams braintrust wants to address the situation, there will be good options at picks #36, 69, and 77. Frankly, unless you back into a deep sleeper, anything at #167 or later is of development grade and likely not much better than what L.A. has under contract. Depth could certainly be used all across the formation. Some speed is always welcome.

The special teams are nil, no long snapper, punter, place kicker, or returner. Is the draft the best place to fill these holes? Returner maybe, particularly if the prospect can offer some positional value. NFL experience has to be worth something here. The Rams have done pretty well at finding journeymen, retreads, or castoffs, whatever you want to call them, to man these roles.

Enjoy the show and stay hooked up with Turf Show Times for breaking draft news, opinions, and commentary.

Times, dates, and schedule

Round 1 - Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2 and 3 - Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4 through 7 - Saturday, April 29 at 12 p.m. ET

Location

First-time host Kansas City, Missouri, presents the draft from Union Station.

How to watch

The 2023 NFL Draft will be broadcast live on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. ESPN Deportes will air all three days of the event in Spanish.

Fans can stream it on Sling TV, fubo TV, NFL+, ESPN+, YouTube TV, NBC Sports Edge, CBS Sports HQ and many others.

How to listen

ESPN radio and their affiliates

Looking for a little action? Try DraftKings Sportsbook

Enjoy prop bets all three days. Pick number, draft position, Top 10, first round, Mr. Irrelevant, and more.

Which quarterback goes at Number 1?

Bryce Young -1600

Will Levis +800

CJ Stroud +1200

Or will it be another position player?

Will Anderson, Tyree Wilson, and Jalen Carter are all at +10000