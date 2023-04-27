L.A. Rams 7 round mock draft

Draft day is finally here and the air around the Los Angeles Rams is thick with rumors, innuendo, advice and of course, mock drafts. So why not add to the smog?

As a general rule, I tend to shy away from mock drafts. From a fans perspective, there is just no way to figure out, or often even make sense of, how 32 NFL teams stock their rosters with rookie talent. That being said, for my own amusement, I put together a draft board of 300 players, excepting punters, place kickers, and long snappers and try to share some of those thoughts in weekly content.

This year I came across, on one of our advertisers, a portal to the ESPN analytics simulator. A week ago, I tried it out and found it realistic on its projections. So today, with draft board in hand, I mocked a Rams 7 round draft, relying on “best player available”, or at least very close to it. Yeah, sure. Les Snead got nothing on me.

First I will post my mock draft, then I will relay who the best players were when I was on the clock, and you can decide for yourself how I did.

Rams 2023 7-round mock draft

#36 CB Cam Smith, South Carolina (#21)

Smith or Kelee Ringo? I had them scored close and like the fact that Smith fits into the Rams zone schemes.

#69 E Tuli Tuipolutu, USC (#60)

Plays with hand in the dirt or standing up. Too hard to pass up his versatility in either three or four man fronts.

#77 E Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame (#49)

With this pick, I thought the edge field would thin out fast and decided to double dip before the long expanse until the Rams next selection.

#167 E Isaiah McGuire, Mizzou (#93)

Imagine my surprise when McGuire was available. It may be gilding the edge lily, but I could not pass up the draft position value. BPA, right?

#171 WR Charlie Jones, Purdue (#127)

Gripped a little here. Felt self-pressured to go offense and decided to go with a smart, route runner over some later size/speed prospects. He returns punts and kickoffs, too.

#177 CB/S Terrell Smith, Minnesota (#115)

I wanted to take Smith at #167 and sweated out two picks to grab him. Speed, size, and willingness to take on the run makes him a Rams fit.

#182 RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh ( #105)

I was not planning on taking a runner until the very end, but this kid is a zone runner with stellar top end speed if he breaks the line of scrimmage.

#189 DT Cameron Young, Mississippi State (#134)

Different kind of lineman than the previous picks. First, the Rams like those long-armed linemen and second, the current front line is missing a run-stuffer, Young fits both.

#191 T Asim Richards, North Carolina (#140)

Guard/tackle versatility. Was a three-year starting left tackle for prodigious college offensive attack. Power blocker with enough footwork to fit into mid/inside zone run game.

#223 S Jason Taylor, Oklahoma State and #234 S Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech

With these last two picks, I jumped off the BPA wagon and took a pair of special teams aces. Taylor is #177 on my board and Conner sits at #190 Both are hard-nosed players who would make for very athletic strong safeties. Stellar ball tracking skills and plenty of zone coverage experience.

Round 1

Move along, nothing to see here. Or my favorite, “Just wait til next year”.

Round 2

Pick #36 available players

#21) CB Cam Smith, South Carolina- 6’ 1” / 180 lbs. / 31 5/8” arms / 4.43 forty

#25) CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia- 6’ 2” / 207 lbs. / 31 1/4” arms / 4.36 forty

#27) RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama- 5’ 9” / 199 lbs. / 30 1/2” arms / 4.36 forty

#30) TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State- 6’ 6” / 253 lbs. / 32 5/8” arms / 4.61 forty

#32) ILB Drew Sanders, Arkansas- 6’ 4” / 235 lbs. / 32 1/8” arms / 4.66 forty

#33) WR Josh Downs, North Carolina- 5’ 9” / 171 lbs. / 30 3/8” arms / 4.48 forty

#37) WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee- 6’ / 176 lbs. / 32 1/2” arms / 4.40 forty

#38) DT Brian Bresee, Clemson- 6’ 6” / 297 lbs. / 32 1/2” / 4.86 forty

#39) CB Clark Phillips, Utah- 5’ 9” / 184 lbs. / 29 1/8” arms / 4.51 forty

#40) T Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse- 6’ 5” / 318 lbs. / 33 3/4” arms

#41) C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota- 6’ 3 1/2” / 301 lbs. / 32 5/8” arms

#44) T Dawand Jones, Ohio State- 6’ 8” / 374 lbs. / 36 3/8” arms

Round 3

Pick #69 available players

#33) WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

#39) CB Clark Phillips, Utah

#45) T Dawand Jones, Ohio State

#49) E Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame- 6’ 5” / 264 lbs. / 34” arms / 4.58 forty

#55) WR Tank Dell, Houston- 5’ 8” / 165 lbs. / 30 1/2” arms / 4.49 forty

#60) E Tuli Tuipulotu, USC- 6’ 3” / 263 lbs. / 32 1/4” arms /

#63) DT Siaki Ika, Baylor- 6’ 3” / 335 lbs. / 32 3/8” arms

#65) T Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland- 6’ 6” / 306 lbs. / 33 5/8” arms

#66) RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M- 5’ 9” / 188 lbs. / 29” arms / 4.32 forty

#67) WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee- 6’ 3” / 213 lbs. / 32 3/4” / 4.54 forty

#68) TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan- 6’ 5” / 251 lbs. / 32 7/8” arms / 4.63 forty

#69) RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn- 6’ / 210 lbs. / 32” arms / 4.56 forty

Pick #77 available players

#39) CB Clark Phillips, Utah

#49) E Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

#55) WR Tank Dell, Houston

#63) DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

#65) T Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

#66) RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

#68) TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

#69) RBTank Bigsby, Auburn

#70) CB/S Eli Ricks, Alabama- 6’ 2” / 188 lbs. / 32 3/8” arms / 4.60 forty

#71) T Braeden Daniels, Utah- 6’ 4” / 294 lbs. / 33” arms

#72) ILB Daiyan Henly, Washington State- 6’ 1” / 225 lbs. / 33’ arms / 4.54 forty

#73) S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M- 6’ 2” / 198 lbs. / 32 1/8” arms / 4.52 forty

Round 5

Pick #167 available players

#93) E Isaiah McGuire, Mizzou- 6’ 4” / 268 lbs. / 33 7/8” arms / 4.76 forty

#95) CB/S Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M- 6’ 2” / 200 lbs. / 30 3/4” arms / 4.57 forty

#105) RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh- 5’ 10” / 216 lbs. / 32” arms / 4.45 forty

#110) TE Cameron Latu, Alabama- 6’ 4” / 242 lbs. / 32 3/8” arms / 4.78 forty

#115) CB Terrell Smith, Minnesota- 6’ 1” / 204 lbs. / 32 7/8” arms / 4.41 forty

#127) WR Charlie Jones, Purdue- 5’ 11” / 175 lbs. / 31 5/8” arms / 4.43 forty

#133) RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia- 6’ / 204 lbs. / 3 1/2” arms / 4.62 forty

#134) DT Cameron Young, Mississippi State- 6’ 3” / 304 lbs. / 34 1/2” arms

#136) CB Rezjohn Wright, Oregon State- 6’ 2” / 193 lbs. / 32 1/2” arms / 4.56 forty

#139) C/G Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame- 6’ 5” / 306 lbs. / 31 3/8” arms

#140) T Asim Richards, North Carolina- 6’ 4” / 309 lbs. / 34” arms /

#143) DE Mike Morris, Michigan- 6’ 5” / 275 lbs. / 33 1/2” arms / 4.95 forty

Pick #171 available players

#95) CB/S Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M

#105) RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

#110) TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

#115) CB Terrell Smith, Minnesota

#127) WR Charlie Jones, Purdue

#133) RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

#134) DT Cameron Young, Mississippi State-

#136) CB Rezjohn Wright, Oregon State-

#139) C/G Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

#140) T Asim Richards, North Carolina

#143) DE Mike Morris, Michigan

#146) Defensive tackle Dante Stills, West Virginia

#177 available players

#105) Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

#115) Cornerback Terrell Smith, Minnesota

#133) Running back Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

#134) Defensive tackle Cameron Young, Mississippi State

#136) Cornerback Rezjohn Wright, Oregon State

#139) Center/guard Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

#140) Tackle Asim Richards, North Carolina

#143) Defensive end Mike Morris, Michigan

#146) Defensive tackle Dante Stills, West Virginia

#147) Tackle Carter Warren, Pittsburgh- 6’ 6” / 311 lbs. / 35 3/8” arms

#148) Linebacker Demarvion Overshown, Texas- 6’ 3” / 229 lbs. / 32 1/4” arms / 4.56 forty

#149) Center Alex Forsythe, Oregon- 6’ 4” / 304 lbs. / 32 3/4” arms

Round 6

#182 available players

#105 RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

#133) RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

#134) DT Cameron Young, Mississippi State

#136) CB Rezjohn Wright, Oregon State

#139) C/G Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

#140) T Asim Richards, North Carolina

#143) DE Mike Morris, Michigan

#146) DT Dante Stills, West Virginia

#147) T Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

#148) ILB Demarvion Overshown, Texas

#149) C Alex Forsythe, Oregon

#150) WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia- 6’ 1” / 206 lbs, / #2 3/8” arms / 4.62 forty

#189 available players

#133) RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

#134) DT Cameron Young, Mississippi State

#136) CB Rezjohn Wright, Oregon State

#139) C/G Jarett Patterson, Notre Dame

#140) T Asim Richards, North Carolina

#143) DE Mike Morris, Michigan

#146) DT Dante Stills, West Virginia

#146) T Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

#147) ILBDemarvion Overshown, Texas

#148) C Alex Forsythe, Oregon

#150 WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

#153) T Warren McClendon, Georgia

#191 available players

#133) RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

#136) CB Rezjohn Wright, Oregon State

#139) C/G Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

#140) T Asim Richards, North Carolina

#143) DE Mike Morris, Michigan

#146) DT Dante Stills, West Virginia

#147) T Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

#148) ILB Demarvion Overshown, Texas

#149) C/G Alex Forsythe, Oregon

#150) WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

#153) T Warren McClendon, Georgia- 6’ 4” / 306 lbs. / 34 1/2” arms

#156) WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia- 6’ 4” / 221 lbs. / 33 1/2” arms / 4.38 forty

Round 7

#223 available players

#133) RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

#146) T Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

#148) C/G Alex Forsythe, Oregon

#150) WR Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

#153) T Warren McClendon, Georgia

#156) WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia

#161) WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska- 6’ /192 lbs. / 31 7/8” arms / 4.33 forty

#163) E Brenton Cox, Florida- 6’ 4” / 250 lbs. / 33 1/8’ arms/ 4.82 forty

#171) ILB Ivan Pace, Cincinnati- 5’ 11” / 231 lbs. / 30 1/4” arms / 4.62 forty

#174) C Grant Gibson, North Carolina State- 6’ 1” / 310 lbs. / 32” arms

#175) T Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion- 6’ 6” / 318 lbs. / 33 1/4” arms

#177) S Jason Taylor, Oklahoma State- 6’ / 204 lbs. / 32” arms / 4.50 forty

#234 available players

#133) RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

#146) T Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

#148) C/G Alex Forsythe, Oregon

#153) T Warren McClendon, Georgia

#156) WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia

#161) WR Trey Palmer, Nebraska

#171) ILB Ivan Pace, Cincinnati

#174) C Grant Gibson, North Carolina State

#175) T Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

#182) WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland- 6’ / 192 lbs. / 31 3/8” arms / 4.44 forty

#189) RB Evan Hull, Northwestern- 5’ 10” / 209 lbs, / 30 5/8” / 4.47 forty

#191) S Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech- 6’ / 202 lbs. / 31 3/8” arms / 4.51 forty

Show us your mock draft

It would be be interesting to find out what other Rams fans would do different. Although there is no list of previously drafted players, the ESPN analytics simulator doesn’t take wild swings, their list follows the general consensus. Use the pool of players, I kept track of all the available players and posted the top 12 (off my own board, it’s pretty conservative as well) after each Rams pick and covering every round.

The only rule is no trades. If you like a player not included in the 12 offered up, select him, just realize that unlike many other simulators, the consensus top-rated talent didn’t fall to middle/late rounds. As a matter of fact, after that long stretch between Rams picks #77 and #167, it was difficult to fill out a well-round draft card. Good luck!