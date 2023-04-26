Random Ramsdom: What are some ways the Rams can stockpile picks?

6 potential trade-down scenarios for the Rams in Round 2 (RamsWire)

The Rams are slated to pick near the first round, holding the 36th overall pick in Round 2. There’s no guarantee they’ll actually make a pick at that spot, though. Knowing Les Snead, the Rams will trade down in an attempt to add more picks, potentially one or two more in the top 150 of what’s considered a deep draft class.

Surprisingly, the Rams have actually stood pat and used their top selection without trading down in the last three drafts, so maybe Snead will actually make a pick at No. 36. But if he’s looking to move back, there are a number of viable options.

Here are six potential trade-down scenarios for the Rams in the second round, including a trade out of Round 2 altogether. The points were calculated using Rich Hill’s trade value chart.”

‘Aaron is Motivated!’: Sean McVay Praises Donald Amidst Roster Overhaul (SportsIllustrated)

“Since winning Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams have fallen on hard times. They plummeted to a 5-12 record last season, and key pieces of that championship team such as cornerback Jalen Ramsey are now gone.

Just over a year after winning it all, L.A.’s future is now full of question marks.

That said, the Rams’ stars seem just as motivated to help the team out all the same. Last week, quarterback Matthew Stafford said he was feeling “refreshed” and “excited to be here.” Then on Tuesday, head coach Sean McVay confirmed star defensive lineman Aaron Donald’s commitment to the team despite the roster overturn.

McVay likened Donald’s mindset to his first season as head coach in 2017. The Rams had low expectations that season after not making the playoffs since 2004, but surprised everyone by winning the NFC West and setting the foundation for the future.

“Aaron is a great competitor... Aaron is motivated,” McVay said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “The greats elevate people around him. It’s a very similar feeling in terms of that outside-in narrative when we first got here.”

This week in Rams draft prep: Rehearsal and other finishing touches (TheRams.com)

“The rest of the Rams’ scouting staff has arrived, and the quality control (QC) meetings continue.

Similar to last week’s QC meeting between coaches and over-the-top scouts, another QC conversation takes place this week going over the draft board. The draft board is not a typical one, either, in that it functions like a playcall sheet to prepare for various scenarios.

Coaches, the entire scouting staff, scouting specialists who have been doing isolated projects who can also provide input, and analytics staffers are all in the same room, using that additional information from the specialists and analytics team to further manipulate the board.

The beginning of the week also sees the College Free Agent (CFA) committee come to a close.

While that’s going on, the pro personnel department is finalizing its team needs for around the league, which helps serve as a reference point for navigating the draft. This is information the pro personnel department has spent the weeks prior gathering, but the beginning of this week is when it’s due.”

Top Takeaways from Sean McVay and Les Snead’s pre-2023 NFL Draft press conference: Comfort level with 11 picks entering draft, trading Allen Robinson II and more (TheRams.com)

“THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead held a video conference with local media Tuesday to preview the 2023 NFL Draft, which will take place Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City (ESPN/ABC/NFL Network).

Here are some of the key takeaways from that conversation, which you can watch in its entirety below.”

- Thoughts on where, how to add via the draft from Les Snead and Sean McVay

- The Robinson trade, and what happens next in consideration with current personnel + goals for offense?

Breer: Rams have been connected to Boston College WR Zay Flowers (YahooSports)

“We’ll soon know which prospect the Rams will select with the 36th overall pick in the draft, assuming they don’t trade down from that spot. But what if they trade up for a wide receiver instead?

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared draft tidbits about every team in the NFL and for the Rams, he connected them to a first-round wideout: Zay Flowers. He’s not reporting that the Rams are going to draft Flowers or trade up for him, but he has heard the Boston College receiver linked to Los Angeles.

Flowers is projected to go in the first round, potentially in the middle part of it. If that’s the case, it’s hard to imagine the Rams moving up for him. But if he slips to the end of the first, he could be within striking distance for Los Angeles.

Flowers is a smaller receiver at just 5-foot-9, but he has 4.42 speed and impressive elusiveness. That allows him to get open consistently and make plays after the catch, two things the Rams could use in a receiver next to Cooper Kupp.”