Mel Kiper, Todd McShay 3-round mock draft: Would this be good for Rams?

The 2023 NFL Draft is thankfully only two more days away, although the Los Angeles Rams have to wait three days unless they make a trade. As I will hopefully write for the last time, the Rams do not have a first round pick this year, so most mock drafts haven’t even included their team name. You have to dig a little deeper for that and ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay double-teamed a mock draft that finally gave us three selections for Los Angeles.

How would you grade this haul if this is what Les Snead ends up doing on Friday’s second and third rounds?

In their recent three-round mock draft, Kiper and McShay combined to make these picks on day two for the Los Angeles Rams:

2.36 - DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

3.69 - S Jartavius Martin, Illinois

3.77 - RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

This draft class gives Sean McVay a running back to pair with Cam Akers and potentially to become the full-fledged starter by 2024, in Charbonnet. It will be of much debate if L.A. ends up using one of their first three picks on a running back, but certainly Snead is no stranger to day two picks at the position.

The first two picks go to defense, where there is perhaps a bigger void of talent on that side of the ball than anywhere else in the NFL. The Rams would be adding an edge rusher and a safety. I feel that this is too early for L.A. to draft a safety unless they think he could be the next Minkah Fitzpatrick or something of that ilk. Take bigger shots, which Anudike-Uzomah could be, at least.