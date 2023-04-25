Random Ramsdom: Can LA replenish their roster through the draft?

How much can Rams fix their depleted roster with 2023 NFL draft picks? (latimes.com)

“The Rams essentially paid the Steelers $10 million to take Robinson off their hands after only one season of unmet expectations.

The Rams still have star Cooper Kupp, who carries a salary-cap number of $27.8 million this season, the highest on a team that also features defensive tackle Aaron Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Kupp, a 2017 third-round pick who was the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year, caught 75 passes, six for touchdowns, before suffering an ankle injury that required surgery and sidelined him for the final eight games.

The Rams have not hit on drafting star receivers in the second round. Van Jefferson, a second-round pick in 2020, is in the final year of his contract. Tutu Atwell — McVay and Snead’s apparent we’re-smarter-than everyone-else pick in 2022 — showed promise last season after not catching a pass as a rookie.

Is this the year the Rams finally draft a quarterback?

The Rams haven’t selected a quarterback since 2016, when they traded up 14 spots to select Jared Goff at No. 1. The Rams began their offseason program with Stafford, 35, as the only quarterback on the roster.

They will add several quarterbacks before on-field workouts begin in a few weeks but it remains to be seen whether McVay does it through the draft.

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and perhaps Kentucky quarterback Will Levis — who played for former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen at Kentucky — are among the quarterbacks expected to be gone by the Rams’ first pick at No. 36.

But the San Francisco 49ers proved last season with Brock Purdy that a team can make a playoff run with a low-round, low-cost draft pick at quarterback. Purdy was the last player selected in the 2022 draft.

Don’t the Rams still need help on the offensive line?

Uh, yes.”

Peter King believes Rams want to trade down, try to stockpile top-150 picks (theramswire)

“As it stands, the Rams already have 11 picks in this week’s draft. However, the downside is that only three of those are in the top 150, with the other eight coming in Rounds 5-7. Their first pick is at No. 36, which would be their highest since 2016, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Snead moved out of that spot.

Peter King of NBC Sports released his final mock draft, which includes tidbits about the teams without first-rounders. For the Rams, he believes they’ll be looking to trade back and accumulate more picks, ideally finishing with six top-150 selections.

Picking at 36 with so many holes on the roster, I sense the Rams wouldn’t like to pick at 36. They’d like to turn their three picks in the top 150 into six, in an ideal world.

In order to add more top-150 picks, the Rams don’t necessarily have to move back from No. 36. They could also either trade back from No. 69 or 77, or they could move up from Picks 167, 171 and 177.”

Rams Pursued Patriots Coach Matt Patricia Before Eagles Hiring (fannation/ramsdigest)

“A new report from Albert Breer shed more light on Patricia’s job search after a disastrous stint as the Patriots’ play caller. Although the longtime Patriots assistant ultimately agreed to join the Philadelphia Eagles staff, the Denver Broncos, and Rams were among the teams interested in hiring him.

“Now, it did take a little while for this to come to life,” Breer wrote. “Patricia had talked with the Broncos and Rams about positions, and he was linked to the Eagles going all the way back to the Super Bowl.”

Patricia could’ve been the second ex-Patriots staff member to have joined the Rams this offseason, as they hired tight ends coach Nick Caley back in February. At the same time, Patricia’s two recent on-field coaching stints have not gone well. Nevertheless, he would’ve been a valuable mind to add to the coaching staff, likely in a role similar to the one he took with the Eagles.”

BREAKING: Packers Officially Trade Aaron Rodgers To Jets - NFL Tacker (fannation/ramsdigest)

“APRIL 24 RODGERS OFFICIAL

Aaron Rodgers is finally out of the NFC, and as far away as possible from the Los Angeles Rams.

Trade compensation, per sources:



Jets get:

Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

According to multiple reports on Monday, the Packers’ trade of Rodgers to the New York Jets became official, with the Jets sending a 2023 second-round pick, a sixth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional second rounder. The 2024 second-round pick will become a first rounder if Rodgers plays 65 percent of his snaps in Year 1 with the Jets.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on new deal: ‘Money is nice, championships are better’ (nfl.com)

“Jalen Hurts’ rapid ascension to the elite tier of signal-callers landed him a lavish contract last week, yet he’s not spending this week counting his dollars.

“Money is nice,” Hurts told reporters on Monday. “Championships are better.”

Yes, Hurts’ quote fits the ideal (and cliche) archetype for a franchise quarterback — team-first, winning-oriented, not primarily concerned about his personal gain, etc. — but we’d be remiss if we glossed over the fact he became the highest-paid player in the NFL on his new five-year, $255 million deal. He’s certainly getting his fair share of the pie.

How he’s getting his slice, though, is notable.

Hurts’ deal made plenty of sense for a number of reasons, with timing chief among them. Hurts was coming off his best season of his career, in which he led the Eagles to division and conference titles and nearly won a Super Bowl. As a former second-round pick — drafted three years ago Monday, in fact — he had only one season left on his rookie deal, increasing the importance of securing his services beyond 2023.

But what was even more valuable was the fact the Eagles could get Hurts’ new contract done before Lamar Jackson finally puts pen to paper in Baltimore. And the most important detail of all: Hurts didn’t hold out for a massive guarantee number that would compete with the $230 million Deshaun Watson received from Cleveland a year ago.”