Allen Robinson criticizes Sean McVay’s ability to use him right on Rams

I think Allen Robinson’s been watching a little too much of The Simpsons lately and not enough game film. In his introductory press conference with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, a week after being traded from the L.A. Rams, Robinson said that he has “a lot of football left” in him and that he felt like he was good last year. He noted that the Steelers “have a good vision” for him and then went on to criticize how he was utilized by the Rams.

Which even if you want to try and pawn that off on Liam Coen like some of the media is trying to do this offseason to save face for Sean McVay, it is still McVay who is responsible for what happens on the field, especially on offense. You don’t pay a receiver $46 million and then have the offensive-minded guru head coach go, “Alright, I’m done here, you figure it out guy from the college ranks who has never been an NFL offensive coordinator before.”

With that, Robinson equated his one season with the Rams as being a game of knifey-spooney, saying “If you’re a fork you don’t want to be used as a spoon the majority of the time.”

Where have I heard something like that before?

Robinson may not want to acknowledge this, but 2021 was far from his first bad season in the NFL. He had 33 catches for 339 yards during his 10-game stint in Los Angeles, which is not that much different than the 38 catches for 410 yards that he had with the Chicago Bears in 2020. Or the 55 catches for 754 yards that he had with the Bears in 2018.

It also wasn’t the first time he has had an injury-riddled season. It was the fifth.

Robinson joined a team that won a Super Bowl the year before with Matthew Stafford throwing 41 touchdown passes and he was immediately given a high-volume opportunity in the wake of L.A. parting with both Odell Beckham and Robert Woods, but he still only had 12 catches for 107 yards through five games when most of the offense was still pretty healthy. It would be strange that after five seasons of McVay having success in finding yards and targets for the Rams receivers that it was only this time that he decided to under-utilize a wide receiver who was making $18 million.

