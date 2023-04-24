Breer: Rams discussed coaching role with Matt Patricia

Sean McVay overhauled his coaching staff this offseason after feeling underwhelmed by last year’s group. Per SI’s Albert Breer, the Los Angeles Rams and former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia discussed a role on the 2023 staff. Ultimately, Patricia was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles as they rebuild the defensive coaching ranks after losing coordinator Jonathan Gannon to the Arizona Cardinals:

So now (Patricia will) go back to being a defensive coach, which is where he earned that respect in the first place, and he’ll be a great resource for new Eagles DC Sean Desai, who at 40, is getting his second chance at being a coordinator after a single year doing it in Chicago. Now, it did take a little while for this to come to life. Patricia had talked with the Broncos and Rams about positions, and he was linked to the Eagles going all the way back to the Super Bowl. He’s been on a sort of sabbatical from the Patriots since, with his office and locker intact as he considered his options and while he talked with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni...

Patricia joining the Rams would have meant a reunion with his former Lions quarterback, Matthew Stafford. Patricia served as Detroit’s head coach from 2018 to 2020, posting a 13-29-1 record and eventually being fired midseason with few players on the team publicly supporting him on the way out. Current Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, former Lions safety Quandre Diggs and current Detroit safety Tracy Walker made it public knowledge that they are no fans of Patricia.

Stafford said on his way from the Lions to Rams that in fact he has a good relationship with Patricia.

“I have a lot of respect for him and who he is, as a football coach and an unbelievable mind.”

Los Angeles returns defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for the 2023 season, and this will be Morris’ third year with the team. He was considered a finalist for Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching search and it’s possible that Patricia was discussed as part of the Rams’ contingency if Morris was hired as the lead man in Indy—though the Colts decided on former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

While Patricia landed in Philly, the following individuals will assist Morris on the defensive side in 2023: