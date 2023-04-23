Random Ramsdom: The Rams need an EDGE, who will they target in the draft?

Who Are Rams Top NFL Draft Targets at Edge Rusher? (SportsIllustrated)

“It comes as no surprise that many experts have suggested that Los Angeles will take a pass rusher in the draft, particularly on the edge. But what exactly are the Rams looking for in an edge rusher? Well, linebackers coach/pass rush coordinator Chris Shula has the answer.

“You want guys that jump off the tape, and basically when I say that, it’s just, when the tape is running, you don’t even know you’re watching, you could just pick out the guy easily,” Shula said Friday. “So the first thing we look at is guys that are violent and explosive. You want playmakers, you want guys that are game wreckers, right? Always the thing you look for is guys that can rush the passer. That’s just kind of standard.”

With those criteria in mind, which players in the draft might be a good fit for the Rams? If they decide to address it with their first pick, No. 36 overall, then the top choice would likely be Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV. The Milwaukee native had 34 sacks in his collegiate career, and scouting reports have praised his explosiveness. Georgia Tech’s Keion White, who had 7.5 sacks in 2022 and has similar athleticism, could be a good choice as well.”

“Building that foundation starts today” | Matthew Stafford highlights Week 1 of offseason training (TheRams.com)

“As the Los Angeles Rams close out their first week of offseason training, listen in on what quarterback Matthew Stafford had to say about team workouts and the goal of OTAs heading into the 2023 season.”

Rams add versatile LB, fast-rising CB in 3-round mock draft (RamsWire)

“With three picks in the first three rounds, the Los Angeles Rams shouldn’t have much trouble addressing some of their biggest needs in the draft next week. Whether they go with a pass rusher, offensive lineman, cornerback or defensive lineman, the Rams should get better rather quickly in the draft.

Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire hit on three of the team’s primary needs in his latest three-round mock draft, beginning with a versatile linebacker in Round 2 and a fast-rising corner in the third.

Farrar has the Rams selecting Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders at No. 36, followed by Syracuse tackle Matthew Bergeron and Kansas State corner Julius Brents at No. 69 and 77, respectively. It may not seem wise for the Rams to take an off-ball linebacker with their first pick, even with Bobby Wagner gone, but Sanders is more than just that.”

On this Day in 2010: #Rams picked QB Sam Bradford 1st overall.



Bradford would sign a 6-year deal worth up to $86M with $50M grt. The largest contract ever for a rookie.



The next year, the NFL implemented the rookie wage scale, 2011 #1 pick Cam Newton signed a 4-year, $22M deal. pic.twitter.com/FcKe6YI7rK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 22, 2023

Rams pre-draft mailbag: Cam Akers expectations, draft plans and...Caleb Williams? (RamsWire)

“There’s a lot of pressure on the Rams in the draft this year, needing to hit on at least a handful of their 11 picks. The way the roster is currently constructed likely isn’t good enough to contend in the NFC, so they have to pick carefully in the draft.

With the big event less than a week away, I asked Rams fans on Twitter to submit questions for this mailbag. Thanks as always to those who participated.”

Top 5 bold predictions for LA Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft (RamblinFan)

“About the time that you think you ‘get,’ the LA Rams, the Rams front office throws you a curve ball. And about the time that you are ready to throw you hands to the sky and declare that you haven’t a clue as to what the LA Rams are doing, the team makes another move or a key decision maker holds a press conference, and the disarrayed pieces begin to assemble and form an image of what the plan has been all along.

Right now, each of us is somewhere in that spectrum of not having a clue to it all starting to make some sense. And as the offseason progresses, each of us can shift to not having a clue to in the know rather quickly. The irony is that we are all heading in different directions, at different speeds, and it makes for some rather colorful and sometimes contentious conversations in forums or in the comments section.”