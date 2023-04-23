Has technology ever failed you? Aaron Donald can relate

As humans, all of us can go through similar circumstances throughout our day to day lives. Whether it’s a need to eat and sleep, feeling blue, or maybe you are a middle aged part-time writer who gets made fun of by younger kids in your neighborhood for “walking too fast” with your girlfriend’s dog. These are all things that can happen to any of us, and any of these things can at times be an inconvenience.

Something that most of us will have to go through is seeing technology fail you at the worst possible time. It happens at work, it happens outside of work. Failing technology in a crucial moment (is it ever not crucial?) is one of the worst and most frustrating things that can happen to a person. We can all relate.

I never once thought this could happen to Aaron Donald. Shame on me. That very dreaded failure of technology did once happen to #99, and it was on the day he was being drafted by the then St. Louis Rams.

You can watch Donald recount the story here: He missed the Rams’ phone call three times because of bad service.

It’s a classic scenario, Aaron and his family are waiting on maybe the most important call of their lives. They are waiting for him to be drafted. As you can probably guess, Donald’s cell phone was not receiving the call!

I wonder how many times Les Snead and Aaron had to say “can you hear me now?” until the call was finished and history was made.

It all worked out, and we all know what happened next, he became one of the greatest NFL players in history and he eventually led his Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win. It’s a feel good story if there ever was one.

I suppose the takeaway for me is what was said at the top. We are all human. Whether we are a sure-fire future Hall of Famer, a part-time writer, or anything in-between, technology can fail us at any moment, and when it does, hope you are as hard working and dedicated to your craft as Aaron Donald. Things will be more likely to work out for you.