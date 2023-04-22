2023 NFL Draft Big Board: 100 players the Rams could select on draft night

With less than one week to go before the NFL Draft, teams are finalizing their big boards and making their final adjustments. The Los Angeles Rams and general manager Les Snead are no different.

While there will be over 300 players available to select, teams usually only have big boards up to 175 with players that they see as fits.

Most teams have anywhere from 100-175 players on their final big board. With 259 total picks, many ask do they ever panic about running out of players?



No. Remember, their boards are different than ours in the media. Scheme dependent/fits, character, medicals, etc. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) April 20, 2023

With the tweet above in mind, I thought it would be fun to come up with a Rams big board of my own and players that I see as being fits on draft day.

Keep in mind, these are players who I would consider fits. Not every player is going to be on this list. Players like BJ Ojulari and Steve Avila are left off because of player and scheme fit. Ojulari has a hot and cold motor which the Rams don’t like at the edge rusher position and Avila is much bigger and doesn’t fit Sean McVay’s zone-blocking scheme.

Players ranked inside the consensus top-25 are also left off as the Rams don’t select until pick 36. Here are the top-100 players that I could see the Rams selecting on draft day.

Top-10 Options For the Rams at 36

1. EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

2. CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

3. WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennesee

4. TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

5. CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

6. iOL O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

7. DL Calijah Kancey, Pitt

8. EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

9. DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

10. TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

If the Rams ended up with any of these 10 players with the 36th overall pick, not too many would complain about the player selected. Will McDonald IV remains the top option for the Rams with Emmanuel Forbes right behind him. Both players are great fits and add talent to a depleted defense.

If you are looking for a dude in late Round 1 or Round 2 who has the mental and on-field demeanor of a shutdown CB, Emmanuel Forbes could be your guy. He dares QBs to throw his way and makes excellent breaks on the ball, leading to incredibly high ball production. pic.twitter.com/Obi4B5DsXm — PJ Moran (@PJonDraft) April 17, 2023

After number five, there’s a bit of a drop-off in talent, but nothing too severe. Anudike-Uzomah would be a good plan B at edge and O’Cyrus Torrence would add some stability to the interior of the offensive line.

10 Options For the Rams in a Trade Down

11. OL Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

12. iOL John Michael Schmitz, MInnesota

13. CB DJ Turner, Michigan

14. EDGE, Keion White, George Tech

15. iOL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

16. iOL Joe Tippman, Wisconsin

17. RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

18. S Jartavius Martin, Illinois

19. CB Clark Phillips, III, Utah

20. CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

In the case of a trade down, it would be a great spot for the Rams to address the offensive line. Jaelyn Duncan has inside-outside versatility. He projects as a guard in the NFL, but could certainly hold it down at left tackle. John Michael Schmitz and Cody Mauch will also hold good value in a trade down.

Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan is the easiest mover I've seen from a trench player thus far. pic.twitter.com/oXB5v4Vf4K — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) June 20, 2022

This is also a good spot for the Rams to address cornerback if they miss out on the top players at the top of the second-round. DJ Turner is a great fit along with Clark Phillips III.

Will They Fall to 69?

21. DL Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

22. OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

23. TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

24. DL Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

25. RB Roschon Johnson, Texas

26. EDGE Isaiah McGuire, Mizzou

27. WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

28. iOL Luke Wypler, Ohio State

29. TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

30. QB Hendon Hooker

Some of these players will undoubtedly go inside the top-50 and others between 50 and the Rams selection at 69. Still, there should be a few players on this list who the Rams are able to select from when they are on the clock. This is why this selection remains a prime trade-back spot.

Don’t understand the lack of love on here for Michigan State’s Jayden Reed, who is one of most “complete” WRs in this class.@JaydenReed5 has legit size (5106v, 191v) compared to many of smaller slot types and he torched dudes all week at @seniorbowl.



Smart teams know. pic.twitter.com/QCIMtKhk0H — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 20, 2023

This selection seems early for defensive line and running back. However, a wide receiver like Jayden Reed could certainly be on the table. Reed is someone that the Rams have been connected to and compares somewhat favorably to Robert Woods in terms of play-style.

10 Players the Rams Could Select to End Day 2

31. WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

32. WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

33. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

34. LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

35. LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

36. TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

37. iOL Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

38. EDGE Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

39. TE Brenton Strange, Penn State

40. DL Colby Wooden, Auburn

Even if the Rams trade back to a later selection from 69 or 77, they should have the ability to end day two on a high-note. This seems like a prime spot to address the offensive side of the ball. There will be plenty of wide receivers available as well as tight ends. Luke Schoonmaker would be a great pick in this spot.

Luke Schoonmaker is consistently opening lanes as a blocker today for Michigan. A very marketable skill for the next level.



pic.twitter.com/wexdeVwFPj — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) September 3, 2022

Don’t rule out linebacker either. It would be a relative surprise if the Rams addressed the position before day three. However, Ovvershown and Henley are great fits and would pair nicely with Ernest Jones.

10 Early Options on Day 3 of the Draft

41. WR Parker Washington, Penn State

42. iDL Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma

43. EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

44. TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

45. iOL Ricky Stromberg

46. iDL Moro Ojomo, Texas

47. CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

48. WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

49. RB Israel Abanikanda, Pitt

50. CB Riley Moss, Iowa

This section of the draft is a little bit of a dead zone for the Rams unless they can trade up and acquire a fourth-round pick. As it stands, their first pick on day three is set to happen at pick 167. They’ll have a lot of waiting and many of these players could be gone by the time they are back on the clock.

Oklahoma's DT Jalen Redmond is having a good start to his combine



4.85 40 yard dash

34.5" vertical

9'8" broad jump



all at 6'2 291 lbs. pic.twitter.com/SsDFDZlO43 — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) March 2, 2023

My favorite offensive line and defensive line prospect for the Rams are in this area with Redmond and Stromberg. Both players would be depth right away as rookies with potential to develop into quality starters. Bennett is also one of my favorite cornerback prospects. Snead will need to find a way to get into this area of the draft.

15 Realistic Day 3 Options for the Rams

51. QB Jaren Hall, BYU

52. S Jammie Robinson, Florida State

53. EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

54. iOL Braeden Daniels, Utah

55. S Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State

56. TE Davis Allen, Clemson

57. RB Chase Brown, Illinois

58. S Daniel Scott, Cal

59. TE Will Mallory, Miami

60. CB Cory Trice, Purdue

61. CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville

62. LB Owen Pappue, Auburn

63. EDGE, Nick Hampton

64. CB Carrington Valentine, Kentucky

65. WR Ronnie Bell, Michigan

Things start to thin out a little bit on day three, especially as you enter the 167 range where the Rams’ first pick takes place. Will Jaren Hall still be on the board and be an option at quarterback? Some edge rushers like Nick Hampton will also be available.

Utah G/T Braeden Daniels is such an explosive player. Here he is (LT#71) exploding off the LOS and getting to the boundary to make a nice block. Notice how smooth he looks on this rep. He’ll be an excelling pulling guard at the next level. #Browns

pic.twitter.com/mYZ0o2SoxO — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) March 25, 2023

However, this position is a great spot to address cornerback depth or potentially a skill position on offense. Valentine is a great fit for the Rams at cornerback. Meanwhile, Will Mallory and Ronnie Bell would give the Rams options in the passing game.

15 Players Who Would Give Rams Good Roster Depth

66. EDGE YaYa Diaby, Louisville

67. RB Evan Hull, Northwestern

68. CB Starling Thomas V, UAB

69. QB Jake Haener, Fresno St.

70. iOL Jon Ojukwu, Boise St.

71. CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

72. iDL Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

73. OL Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

74. RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma

75. LB SirVocea Dennis, Pitt

76. iOL Juice Scruggs, Penn State

77. QB Stetson Bennett V, Georgia

78. RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

79. OL Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

80. DL Byron Young, Alabama

The Rams will need to build some depth on their roster and this group of players should be able to accomplish that. With at least four picks between 177 and 191, Snead will own this section of the draft.

…feel like Evan Hull is going to be that Day 3 RB darling this cycle. Well rounded back with some giddy up in the open field - nice screen weapon pic.twitter.com/JGX5rNqrnO — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 15, 2023

Evan Hull is one of my favorite running back options for the Rams. This is also a good spot to build depth in the trenches. Ojukwu from Boise State and Saldiveri from Old Dominion could provide that on the offensive line. Meanwhile, Karl Brooks and Byron Young are options on defense.

10 Diamonds in the Rough

81. DL Jacqueline Roy, LSU

82. DL Keondre Coburn, Texas

83. LB Dee Winters, TCU

84. iOL Jon Gaines, UCLA

85. OL Warren McClendon, Georgia

86. DL Dante Stills, West Virginia

87. iOL Alex Forsyth, Oregon

88. WR Charlie Jones, Purdue

89. WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

90. QB Clayton Tune, Houston

Hell of a play from Dee Winters. pic.twitter.com/saCW5nk1rA — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) December 31, 2022

At this stage in the draft, it’s all about finding that diamond in the rough. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams address the trenches and defense at this stage. Special teams contributors will also be the fold as well as backup quarterback.

10 Late-Round Dart-Throws

91. CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC

92. TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

93. EDGE Ali Gaye, LSU

94. DL Cameron Young, Mississippi St.

95. WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

96. S Jay Ward, LSU

97. S Trey Dean III, Florida

98. Tavius Robinson, Ole Miss

99. S Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa St.

100. K Jake Moody, Michigan

✅ Career long

✅ School record

✅ Longest FG in #CFBPlayoff history



Jake Moody with the 59-yard BOOT pic.twitter.com/UmOBT2hPnr — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2022

The Rams moved up from 251 to 234 in the Allen Robinson trade. Still, this late in the draft is all about throwing darts and hoping you hit a bullseye. Special teams contributors will be in consideration as well as players who may have some unpolished potential.