Random Ramsdom: Rams wind down pre-draft meetings with this college safety

Rams met privately with Boston College safety Jaiden Woodbey (RamsWire)

“Teams are wrapping up their meetings with prospects as the draft approaches, putting the final touches on their boards. With one week to go, the Los Angeles Rams met privately with Boston College safety Jaiden Woodbey on Thursday, according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

Assistant head coach Jimmy Lake, special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn and linebackers coach Chris Shula were all present in the meeting with Woodbey. Shula’s presence could indicate the Rams view Woodbey as more of a hybrid linebacker than a true safety, similar to the way Mark Barron and Travin Howard were with the Rams.

Woodbey is a shade under 6-foot-1 and weighs 222 pounds, so he has the size of a weakside linebacker if that’s how some NFL teams view him. Last season at Boston College, he had 75 tackles with two of those coming behind the line of scrimmage. He was named an All-ACC honorable mention for the second straight year.”

Allen Robinson Steelers Trade: Rams Receive Low Grade (SportsIllustrated)

“After a disappointing 2021 season with the Chicago Bears, Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson seemed poised for a bounce-back 2022 after signing a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

But Robinson’s tenure largely didn’t go as planned, from both a team and individual perspective; the Rams trudged through an injury-riddled 5-12 season in which Robinson was also affected, suffering foot and ankle injuries that limited him to 10 games.

Prior to getting hurt, Robinson had 33 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns to his name, putting him on pace to best his totals from the year before but still far from the numbers he posted in 2019 and 2020.”

Ranking the Rams’ 7 biggest roster needs entering 2023 NFL draft (RamsWire)

“The 2023 NFL draft is right around the corner and teams are putting the final touches on their boards – if they haven’t already. The Los Angeles Rams can go into this draft targeting almost every position on the roster, including punter and kicker.

That frees them up to take the best player available when they do go on the clock, but some positions should get more attention than others simply because of the lack of talent at those spots. Edge rusher and cornerback are among them after the team parted with Leonard Floyd and Jalen Ramsey this offseason.

The Rams’ roster needs have changed throughout the offseason, even as recently as this week following the trade of Allen Robinson. But this latest ranking reflects the team’s top needs heading into the draft next week.”

One thing I've been thinking about and talked about with Diante yesterday is if the Rams do bring in a new backup QB via the draft, that player has to be able to run a live scout team against the defense, and that responsibility will be a factor in developing such a young group. https://t.co/eWSUAA1gxe — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 21, 2023

3 reasons why LA Rams should develop QBs to trade in the future (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams are sitting on a gold mine, but are doing nothing about it. What do I mean?

Sometimes the old methods are the best methods. Take the old pattern used by former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid, who would draft a quarterback in the middle of an NFL Draft, coach him up, insert him into a game or two to showcase him to the NFL, and then trade him for a tidy draft position profit. So why bring this up?

When the LA Rams signed veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield to finish out the remainder of the 2022 NFL season, the Rams witnessed first hand that their offense does not have to be so complex that it requires several years of indoctrination in the Rams system to be effective. Just hours off the plane, Baker Mayfield engineered a Rams comeback classic, the Mayfield Miracle, that will be among the greatest regular season performances in franchise history.”

#Rams LB Ernest Jones & #Chargers Erick Kendricks make their acting cameos on the latest episode of @BelAirPeacock pic.twitter.com/vnWISnbUSz — Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) April 21, 2023

Rams Preparing Bid To Host Super Bowl Again in 2027 (SportsIllustrated)

“The Los Angeles Rams are working to bring the Super Bowl back to SoFi Stadium.

According to Sports Business Journal, Rams COO Kevin Demoff said at the CAA World Congress of Sports on Wednesday that the team is planning a bid to host Super Bowl LXI in 2027. This comes just a year after SoFi Stadium hosted its first Super Bowl, which the Rams won in their home stadium.

Since its opening in 2020, SoFi Stadium has hosted several major sporting events. In addition to the aforementioned Super Bowl, the $5 billion stadium also hosted the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship.”

Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Darrell Luter Jr. (CB, South Alabama) (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams moved on from Jalen Ramsey earlier this offseason, trading him to the Miami Dolphins. With Ramsey no longer in the equation on defense, the cornerback position is ultra-thin for the Rams at the moment.

The top three cornerbacks on the current depth chart are Cobie Durant, Robert Rochell, and Derion Kendrick. Provided that information, the Rams will certainly need to address the cornerback position during the 2023 NFL draft.

With the majority of their draft picks residing on Day 3 of the draft, Darrell Luter Jr. out of South Alabama is a name to watch for the Rams.”