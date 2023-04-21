Random Ramsdom: What did we learn from the A-Rob trade?

5 takeaways from Rams’ trade of Allen Robinson (RamsWire)

“Allen Robinson’s tenure with the Rams only lasted one season after Los Angeles traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday. It wasn’t a completely shocking move considering the Rams granted Robinson permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason, but no one expected his time with the Rams to last only one year.

By making this trade, Los Angeles is eating a ton of dead money, which has been the trend of the offseason. But it also opens up $18.55 million in cap space next year, part of the team’s goal to contend again in 2024.

Here’s what we can take away from the Rams’ latest trade, which only returned a pick-swap in Round 7.”

‘We’re Hungry’: Rams LB Ernest Jones Looking to Fill Bobby Wagner’s Void (SportsIllustrated)

“The Los Angeles Rams have gotten younger this offseason as they try to “remodel” their roster. Unfortunately, this remodeling project laid out by general manager Les Snead has seen them get rid of their veteran stars as they shed big contracts to create a more manageable cap situation in the future.

That has left the Rams needing to rely on a roster that has been gutted of star power - except for the pillars quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and defensive tackle Aaron Donal, that is. Among those younger players, third-year linebacker Ernest Jones realizes that he will be asked to fill the void of inside linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“That’s a bunch of dogs. That’s one thing I’ll say about this group,” Jones said on Monday. “Losing Jalen was big, losing Bobby is big, but at the same time, we got to kind of move on and go forward. One thing I know about this group is we’re hungry.”

‘False!’: Ex Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Denies Asking For New Deal (SportsIllustrated)

“In a perfect world, cornerback Jalen Ramsey would still be a member of the Los Angeles Rams, preparing to help them get back into the playoffs. However, the NFL is a business. And at the end of the day, Ramsey was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

While some believed Ramsey wanting a new contract was a catalyst in trade talks, the star cornerback took to Twitter to give his side of the story in a tweet that has since been deleted.

“False. I never asked for a new deal & they never asked me to restructure anything (because) I would have!” Ramsey said. “They (2 people within the Rams) just wanted a new direction so then I moved accordingly.”

Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Cory Trice Jr. (CB, Purdue) (RamsWire)

“Trice spent five years at Purdue after redshirting his freshman season in 2018. In his four seasons with the Boilermakers, Trice totaled 105 tackles, 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, and two pick-sixes despite playing only two games in 2021 due to a knee injury.

Trice was invited and attended the East-West Shrine Bowl game in the offseason. At the NFL scouting combine, Trice posted a 4.47 40-yard dash (tied for 16th among CBs) and a 1.56 10-yard split (tied for 27th among CBs).

Trice has a rare blend of size and length at 6-foot-3, 206 pounds with nearly 32.5-inch arms. The Purdue product is a physical cornerback, which certainly helps him when defending the run.

With Trice’s traits, he’d best be suited for a zone-coverage scheme, so Raheem Morris could be interested in his upside in the middle rounds of the draft. While Trice will need to refine his game in certain areas, the potential at his size is worth taking a chance on Day 3.”

UPDATE: Eastern Kentucky defensive lineman TK McLendon had a Zoom meeting with the Tennessee #Titans,

source says.



I’m told he also had the LA #Rams, NE #Patriots, and Detroit #Lions among other teams reached out about McLendon.



One Coach told @_MLFootball, “TK is a damn… pic.twitter.com/BtyQghmW5i — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 20, 2023

Reminder the #Rams are paying $74.2M this year to players that are not on the roster and will not contribute for them. You can say “but 2024” all you want but they deserve some scrutiny for having this much dead money in a season with Aaron Donald at the end of his career. — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) April 19, 2023

NFL Mock Draft: Rams Land Highly-Touted QB Hendon Hooker in Round 3 (SportsIllustrated)

“Could the Los Angeles Rams land their quarterback of the future in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Given that the Rams don’t have a first-round pick in this draft, that seems like a tall order. However, they may be able to land a signal caller if the draft plays out just right, as is the case in CBS Sports’ latest mock draft.

At No. 69 overall, CBS Sports has the Rams landing Tennessee star quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Some Rams fans may balk at the idea of taking a quarterback on Day 2 with several other needs throughout the roster. It is worth noting that this mock has the Rams addressing their offensive line needs first and foremost, taking North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch at No. 36. Los Angeles also addresses other needs such as cornerback and defensive line on Day 3 in this mock.”