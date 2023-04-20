Rams plan to bid on 2027 Super Bowl

One year after the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium, SoFi Stadium is looking to run it back. Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff revealed the team’s plan to bid on hosting Super Bowl LXI in February 2027.

“That run of ‘26 World Cup, hopefully maybe ‘27 Super Bowl — I don’t want to spill the beans here, but we are interested — Olympics in 2028, that run would be unprecedented,” said Demoff via an interview with Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

It’s no secret that LA was planning to host another title game in Southern California even before the final remnants of confetti dropped from the rafters of last year’s game. With a state-of-the-art facility like SoFi, it’s an inevitability when the stadium will host again. In less than a decade in existence, SoFi could have a pair of Super Bowls and a College Football Playoff National Championship under its belt along with the major events Demoff had already mentioned.

Quite a run indeed for the house that Kroenke built. Next season’s Super Bowl will be hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and then the Big Game will return to New Orleans the following year for the first time since the infamous power outage. The San Francisco 49ers are planning to bid on Super Bowl LX (2026), a decade after hosting the 50th game.

It’s looking very possible that the state of California will be hosting the first two Super Bowls of the 60s. If Los Angeles misses out in ‘27, they’ll still be in the regular rotation with cities like Phoenix and Miami. The two things LA has going for them is that they have a domed facility and play in a warm climate. That bides well for league officials.

The Rams are a very different team now compared to the one that hoisted the Lombardi Trophy last February. Will LA be competitive by the next time they host the Super Bowl? Time will tell but luckily they have a few years to figure it out.