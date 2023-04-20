Random Ramsdom: Aubrey Pleasant discusses evaluating DBs

Fitting the mold: What do the Rams value in defensive backs? (therams.com)

“THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – While the Rams stocked their secondary with several young players via the 2022 NFL Draft, departures this offseason still make it a potential position of need entering the 2023 NFL Draft according to experts.

Should Los Angeles add to that room via the 2023 NFL Draft, there’s a couple key intangibles they look for in prospects, according to defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant: Competitiveness and versatility.

“How is he as a competitor? Does he have any position flexibility? What does he do best?” Pleasant told theRams.com earlier this month. “From there, we kind of evaluate each player and see how he’s a scheme fit for us.”

With those traits as reference points, the Rams look for players who fit those intangibles and get a feel for where they could plug and play best.

Pleasant points to examples from his first stint on L.A.’s coaching staff in David Long Jr. and Darious Williams as players who fit that mold.

“(Williams) didn’t maybe fit the traditional physical attributes that you would look for in a corner, but the way he played against some of the bigger teams, he played at a very high level, and we saw that kind of seeping through the tape,” Pleasant said. “So when he came out as a free agent, we really saw a couple of those skillsets and we’re like, ‘Hey, how can that then transfer to what we do?’ and then after he got here, took a couple of years, but he was able to really build up and to keep that spot.

“Or if you look at a guy like David Long, David Long had all those attributes, all the measurables, he played at a high level in the Big Ten, he was from this area, we knew that he’d be an easy plug-and-play fit, and obviously when he got here, he was able to play a lot of football for us here, and was able to have a lot of success before I was able to leave.”

Should the Rams address the position via the draft or undrafted free agents, that experience will benefit Pleasant, who is looking forward to the competition that would create.”

OFFICIAL: Rams Trade Allen Robinson To Pittsburgh Steelers (fannation/ramsdigest)

“According to reports, the Rams are working to finalize a trade to send Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and granted permission to Robinson to seek a physical with the team. Now, Robinson has passed that physical, making the trade to Pittsburgh official.

The Rams will reportedly be sending Robinson and a seventh-round pick (No. 251) to the Steelers in exchange for another seventh-rounder (No. 234).

Last year with the Rams, Robinson had arguably his worst season as an NFL player, catching 33 passes on 52 targets for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. Following the dismal and disappointing year, the Rams granted Robinson permission to seek out a trade and find a new home. And for good reason.

Last spring, Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Rams, with his contract carrying a cap hit north of $18 million for the upcoming 2023 and 2024 seasons — clearly a situation the front office wants to avoid taking on. And with the trade, they will do just that, with Pittsburgh picking up $5 million of Robinson’s Salary. However, the Rams will be forced to pay the remaining $10.25 million.”

Look: Rams’ list of offseason departures and additions is absurdly lopsided (theramswire)

“If it has seemed like the Los Angeles Rams have sat out free agency and the offseason roster-building process entirely, it’s because they essentially have. The Rams have yet to sign a single player in free agency, only bringing back five of their own: Michael Hoecht, Christian Rozeboom, Shaun Jolly, Coleman Shelton and Marquise Copeland.

They have added one outside player, but that was only because the Rams traded an All-Pro cornerback. They acquired tight end Hunter Long in the Jalen Ramsey deal, though he and his one career catch don’t inspire much confidence as an impact player.

The Rams’ list of offseason departures, on the other hand, is painfully long. So far, they’ve lost 15 players, headlined by Bobby Wagner, Leonard Floyd, Ramsey and now (unofficially) Allen Robinson. The difference between their offseason departures and additions is actually hard to believe because it’s so lopsided.

Take a look at the list below from Greg Beacham, which includes Troy Hill and A’Shawn Robinson – two pending free agents who seem unlikely to return to the Rams.

RAMS DEPARTURES

Jalen Ramsey

Bobby Wagner

Leonard Floyd

Allen Robinson*

Greg Gaines

Taylor Rapp

Nick Scott

David Edwards

David Long Jr

Baker Mayfield

Brandon Powell

Matt Gay

Riley Dixon

Matt Orzech

Chandler Brewer

A'Shawn Robinson (FA)

Troy Hill (FA)



RAMS ADDITIONS

Hunter Long https://t.co/RRcQQ2cAT9 — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) April 18, 2023

As it stands right now, the Rams only have 44 players under contract in 2023, eight fewer than every other team in the NFL. They have a lot of work to do in order to fill out their 90-man offseason roster, sitting with 46 open roster spots as the offseason program gets underway.”

It’s official: LA Rams coach, former Miami player will soon join famed ‘Cradle of Coaches’ (journal-new.com)

“OXFORD —Welcome to Miami University’s famed “Cradle Of Coaches” former Redhawk football player and now star head coach of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.

Sean McVay, twice a Super Bowl coach and once the leader of a world championship squad, will soon see his statue join the other NFL and college luminaries already featured in the Butler County university’s famed, outdoor memorial to coaching greats with Miami ties.

In a statement just released by Miami, officials said: “Sean McVay ‘08 is set to become the 10th coach immortalized with a bronze statue on the south end of Miami University’s Yager Stadium.

“He will join Ara Parseghian, Paul Brown, Weeb Ewbank, John Harbaugh, John Pont, Carm Cozza, Bo Schembechler, Red Blaik, and Paul Dietzel.

“The statue unveiling McVay’s Cradle of Coaches induction, which is open to the public, will take place at noon Saturday, May 6, in Yager Stadium’s Cradle of Coaches Plaza.”

Miami officials said the Redhawk graduate led the Los Angeles Rams to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI in 2022, becoming the youngest (36) head coach in the history of the National Football League to capture a Super Bowl Championship.

McVay played wide receiver for the RedHawks from 2004-2007, earning Miami’s Scholar-Athlete Award his senior season.”

Rams running back Cam Akers moves forward to 2023 learning from both the highs and lows of his 2022 season, doing his part to be at his best for the team and himself as the offseason program gets underway:https://t.co/F9GnmktsFW — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) April 19, 2023