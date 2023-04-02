Random Ramsdom: George Kittle gives insight on how he feels about the Rams defense

George Kittle perfectly describes what makes facing Rams’ defense so tough (RamsWire)

“George Kittle has faced the Rams 12 times in his career and though he’s 8-4 against them, they’re a team that gets his attention each time they play.

During an appearance on “This Past Weekend” with Theo Von, Kittle perfectly explained what makes the Rams so tough to go up against. It obviously starts with Aaron Donald, but their scheme makes it tough for the 49ers to run what they typically want to.

“The Rams. That’s a big one for us because they play us the exact same way every time. And then at the end of the day, they have Aaron Donald,” Kittle said. “Trent Williams and Aaron Donald are the two best football players in the NFL. Not even close. Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, they’re rather good players. For dominance at their position every single snap, Trent Williams and Aaron Donald. And Nick Bosa’s getting there, too. He’s gonna be really good. Aaron Donald, like, eight-time All-Pro. That’s insane. His whole career, he’s All-Pro.”

‘Very Special’: Ex Rams DB Taylor Rapp Explains Bills Signing (SportsIllustrated)

“Leaving the place where your NFL career began is never an easy decision.

Especially when you’ve had the kind of success that former Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp had in his four years with the franchise.

However, despite that success, the opportunity to sign with a contender like the Buffalo Bills felt like a no-brainer for Rapp.

“Obviously, this is a very special team,” Rapp said Friday. “A very special defense and a very special back seven, especially the guys I’ll be joining in the room with Micah (Hyde) and Jordan (Poyer), two great players.”

Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Byron Young (IDL, Alabama) (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of needs on the roster and they’ve been inactive for the majority of the free agency period of the offseason. Entering the 2023 NFL draft, the interior of the defensive line is an area of the team the Rams could address.

Greg Gaines joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers via free agency, so outside of Aaron Donald, the defensive front is looking thin for Los Angeles. Besides Donald, the starting defensive line currently includes Jonah Williams and Bobby Brown III.

With the Rams having plenty of draft capital to use in this year’s draft, Byron Young out of Alabama is an interior defensive lineman prospect to keep an eye on.”

Having a ton of fun so far with the big board talk — specifically, hearing from you guys in terms of which positions need to be filled as priority and players you really want the Rams to draft.



Oh, and here’s a fake jersey reveal in honor of the worst “holiday” pic.twitter.com/jqBvcgGi1E — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) April 1, 2023

3 reasons why Assistant HC Jimmy Lake will surprise folks this season (RamblinFan)

“When the LA Rams hired Jimmy Lake as their Assistant Head Coach, the team was investing in 2024 as well as 2023. Right now, the LA Rams appear to be content with waiting for the 2023 NFL Draft to fill up to 45 open roster spots. While that means very inexpensive players, it also means an overwhelming number of players who will need extra coaching to get them NFL-ready for the 2023 NFL season. So where will the extra oomph of coaching come from?

In terms of the very young and inexperienced secondary, the LA Rams have the right coaching resources in place. For starters, the team rehired Aubrey Pleasant, who will fill the role of Defensive Backs coach. He will work with Secondary Coach Chris Beake, who was the team’s inside linebacker coach in 2022. Throw in Jimmy Lake, and the LA Rams coaching staff has a trio of defensive back specialists to help their pass defense find some proficiency this season.”

Ernest Jones & Quentin Lake take Monterrey to experience women’s football in Mexico for the first time (TheRams.com)

“Watch as Los Angeles Rams players Quentin Lake and Ernest Jones meet up with Tigres midfielder Maricarmen Reyes and forward Mia Fishel who prep them for their first women’s football experience in Nuevo León, Monterrey, Mexico. Then they become part of the fun as they experience the Tigres on the field.”