Rams indeed showing interest in the top guard prospect in the NFL Draft

The best thing that the Los Angeles Rams could do for their future in this draft is setup the team around the quarterback position when the franchise is able to pick a potential first round signal-caller in 2024 or 2025. Right tackle Rob Havenstein is signed for the next three years and if the team is holding out hope for Joe Noteboom, then the left side may also be set. If not, A.J. Jackson showed promise at left tackle last season.

That could push L.A.’s needs for the offensive line back to the interior, as is often the case, and the loss of David Edwards in free agency certainly opens up a clear job at left guard. It makes logical sense then that the team met with the top pure guard prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence. The question is, will he be available at 36 when the Rams are first on the clock?

We eventually be talking about Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski as the top guard in this draft, but for now he’s only been playing offensive tackle. There could also be guard prospects who turn out better than Torrence, like TCU’s Steve Avila or North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch. For now, Torrence has been getting the most attention as the top pure guard in the 2023 draft, usually projected to go in the late first round.

Torrence is 6’5, 330 lbs, with almost 34” arms but mid-range athleticism. Said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Broad guard prospect whose physical limitations are balanced by his feel for the job and ability to use his size in his favor. Torrence is not a natural bender. He is forced to engulf and push rather than leverage and drive as a run blocker, but he’s solid at neutralizing the man across from him. He uses his hands well to jab and maintain feel for the rush, but quick interior rushers with well-developed counters could be too much for his limited foot quickness to handle without help. He projects as a future starter for downhill offenses who covet size over athleticism.

The Rams are probably just getting prepared in case Torrence falls out of day one, unless they expect to eventually add a pick for day one.