 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rams 2023 dead cap rises to $74.2 million

Allen Robinson trade inflates this year’s dead cap by another $21 million

By Steven Ridings
/ new
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams agreed to trade disgruntled wide receiver, Allen Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The trade was a salary dump by Los Angeles, despite having to pay $10 million to Pittsburgh in order to complete the deal. LA saved $5 million towards their 2023 cap, while also freeing up money for the 2024 season.

Since the Rams traded Allen Robinson prior to June 1, Robinson carries a $21.4 million dead cap this year. The move elevates the Rams to a dead cap figure of $74.2 million, second in the NFL to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Rams will now be paying the following players (and amounts) for the 2023 season to play against them...

Allen Robinson - $21,450,000) - TRADED

Jalen Ramsey - $19,600,000 - TRADED

Leonard Floyd - $19,000,000 - RELEASED

Bobby Wagner - $7,500,000 - RELEASED

Troy Hill - $2,000,000 - VOID

Andrew Whitworth - $2,000,000 - RETIRED

A’Shawn Robinson - $1,500,000 - VOID

Coleman Shelton - $250,000 - VOID

Jacob Harris - $249,672 - RELEASED

Terrell Lewis - $233,381 - RELEASED

Terrell Burgess - $208,073 - RELEASED

The Rams still have $7.2 million in cap space for this year, but that does not factor the cost of their draft picks. I would not be surprised if the Rams trade another player - Tyler Higbee perhaps - if the team is really considering and focusing on 2024.

On the bright side, LA now does not have to carry the $15,750,000 salary of Allen Robinson II for the 2024 season. The Rams are flush with cap space next offseason with $73.8 million. With the 2024 free agent class shaping up to feature prominent names like Brian Burns, Chase Young, and Montez Sweat to name a few - the Rams could go from significant sellers to big-time buyers in just 12 months.

Poll

Will LA’s dead cap continue to increase before training camp?

view results
  • 70%
    Yes, there will be another trade
    (322 votes)
  • 29%
    No, training camp will feature a cut or two though
    (134 votes)
456 votes total Vote Now

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...