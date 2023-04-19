Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams were looking to add the finishing touches to a loaded roster. After a 10-6 season and losing in the divisional round to the Green Bay Packers, Sean McVay and Les Snead made the decision to trade Jared Goff and two first round picks for Matthew Stafford. After the blockbuster trade, the Rams felt like they needed to return to a more explosive offense, while loading up the defense. With nine draft picks, Los Angeles added the following:

2021 Draft Class (9 picks):

WR, Tutu Atwell, Louisville

ILB, Ernest Jones, South Carolina

DL, Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M

DB, Robert Rochelle, Central Arkansas

TE, Jacob Harris, Central Florida

DL, Earnest Brown IV, Northwestern

RB, Jake Funk, Maryland

WR, Ben Skowronek, Notre Dame

EDGE, Chris Garrett, Concordia St. Paul

*2020 Draft Class Review*

As things stand now, one third of the team’s 2021 draft picks are no longer on the team. Jacob Harris, Jake Funk, and Chris Garrett were all released at various points in the 2022 season.

Of the six remaining selections, Ernest Jones has separated himself as the most productive player thus far. Even in his rookie season, Jones earned starting snaps. In the team’s run to the Super Bowl, Jones was a huge piece towards capturing the Lombardi trophy with a two-sack performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. Ben Skowronek has provided the most value as a seventh-round selection. Tutu Atwell was the team’s first pick in 2021, but his development has been limited to injury and scheming.

Who will be the biggest contributor in 2023?

Ernest Jones. The Rams mutually parted ways with Bobby Wagner this offseason, paving the way for Ernest Jones to be the full-time starter at inside linebacker. Jones should be tabbed with the green dot responsibilities of the defense. After a strong rookie campaign and a respectable sophomore season, Jones will be called upon to be one of the main pieces in the Rams young defense.

Who is most likely to break out?

Bobby Brown III. With Greg Gaines leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and A’Shawn Robinson still a free agent, Brown III becomes the likely option to stuff the middle. Unlike Robinson, Brown features a little more quickness and ability to drive the pocket back. He may not put up huge sack totals, but Brown III will likely be the next Rams defensive lineman to take a jump in year three (similar to Sebastian Joseph-Day and Gaines).

Bobby Brown III doing work #Rams add coach Henny and Aaron Donald pic.twitter.com/Vsxem3nYog — RAMZILLA (@elitster) March 18, 2023

Who is most likely to be released in preseason?

Robert Rochelle. Through two seasons, Rochelle has struggled to see the field. This does not bode well for him considering David Long Jr went through a similar slow development. LA is great at developing defensive backs and if Rochelle doesn’t stand out in training camp and the preseason, LA could move on to guys that can play in the system. Speed only goes so far in the NFL.