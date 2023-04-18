 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
TRADE Allen Robinson to Steelers

Twitter reactions to Steelers acquiring WR Allen Robinson from Rams

Pittsburgh fans seem optimistic that Kenny Pickett will have another weapon at his disposal

By JB Scott
Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly agreed on a trade, and WR Allen Robinson is leaving LA after one year to join forces with young signal caller Kenny Pickett. The deal is pending Robinson’s ability to pass a physical, which could be a concern since he had surgery to repair a foot fracture late last season. For compensation the teams will swap seventh round picks and the Rams will pay Robinson $10M to not play for them in 2023—leaving the Steelers on the hook for the remaining $5M.

What were the reactions from fans of both teams on social media after the news broke?

Blaine Grisak: Robinson wasn’t as bad as you think in 2022 (from February)

Reactions from the Rams side:

Is offloading Robinson addition through subtraction for Los Angeles? Perhaps this move is about clearing cap space for 2024 and future seasons and opening up paying time opportunities for younger receivers like Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, and Lance McCutcheon.

Overall the initial takes seem to trend more negative than the opposite.

Reactions from a Steelers perspective:

Pittsburgh already had several promising pass catchers, and adding Robinson will provide a veteran presence to the younger core. It’s easy to flash back to Robinsons productive years in Jacksonville or Chicago and buy into his upside, but it’s been three years since he was a productive player. Is it a sound idea to give the veteran playing time over developing receivers such as Dionte Johnson, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, and Pat Freiermuth? The Steelers have one of the best eyes in the NFL at scouting receivers dated back to Mike Wallace, Emmanuel Sanders, Antonio Brown, etc.—and it’s been a while since they’ve instead opted to bring in a veteran.

More measured heads will prevail in the short-term, though time will tell who truly got this one right.

On the trade compensation:

I’ll leave you with the hottest take of the bunch:

A Steelers fan asks “Is Kenny Pickett the best QB Allen Robinson has ever had?”

It could be a more fair question than you’d initially think, especially considering Stafford had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2022. Robinson has also worked with the likes of Blake Bortles, Justin Fields, Mitchell Trubisky, and Nick Foles.

