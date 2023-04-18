Twitter reactions to Steelers acquiring WR Allen Robinson from Rams

The Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly agreed on a trade, and WR Allen Robinson is leaving LA after one year to join forces with young signal caller Kenny Pickett. The deal is pending Robinson’s ability to pass a physical, which could be a concern since he had surgery to repair a foot fracture late last season. For compensation the teams will swap seventh round picks and the Rams will pay Robinson $10M to not play for them in 2023—leaving the Steelers on the hook for the remaining $5M.

Reactions from the Rams side:

Is offloading Robinson addition through subtraction for Los Angeles? Perhaps this move is about clearing cap space for 2024 and future seasons and opening up paying time opportunities for younger receivers like Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, and Lance McCutcheon.

Overall the initial takes seem to trend more negative than the opposite.

Rams tried it. Just didn't work out. The lack of weapons on offense remains an issue. https://t.co/m0Phhrorca — Maximo Blu Gonzales (@BluMambaSports) April 18, 2023

Rams offense this year going back to the Jeff Fisher days I see. — Jesse Jame$ (@LordeFrieza) April 18, 2023

Wonder what the trade compensation might be? This offense looks pretty weak at this point and the Rams have another hole to fill now. ‍♂️ — Jeff Storey (@JeffStorey4872) April 18, 2023

Reactions from a Steelers perspective:

Pittsburgh already had several promising pass catchers, and adding Robinson will provide a veteran presence to the younger core. It’s easy to flash back to Robinsons productive years in Jacksonville or Chicago and buy into his upside, but it’s been three years since he was a productive player. Is it a sound idea to give the veteran playing time over developing receivers such as Dionte Johnson, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, and Pat Freiermuth? The Steelers have one of the best eyes in the NFL at scouting receivers dated back to Mike Wallace, Emmanuel Sanders, Antonio Brown, etc.—and it’s been a while since they’ve instead opted to bring in a veteran.

More measured heads will prevail in the short-term, though time will tell who truly got this one right.

He’s been catching balls from Justin fields in a Matt Nagy offense, the corpse of Matt Stafford, and the rams 4th qb. I’ll take a gamble if the cost is low, bc if anything, this off-season only proved the salary cap is isn’t even real lol — Coach Warzu (@CoachWarzu) April 18, 2023

Keep in mind, from 2018-2020, Allen Robinson had 257 catches for 3,151 yards and 17 TD's. Would be tremendous weapon for Kenny Pickett. — mike vukovcan (@mvukovcan) April 18, 2023

Fascinating move by the #Steelers reportedly trading for Allen Robinson. Gives Pickett another veteran option that could see a lot of red zone targets.



Hoping there's some juice left after a completely abysmal season with the Rams last year. — Mike Bachmann (@mvbachmann) April 18, 2023

Allen Robinson isn't washed. He also isn't going to ball out with Kenny Pickett throwing him the ball. — Bo McBrayer; of (@Bo_McBigTime) April 18, 2023

Ugh, #Steelers. Why trade for a washed Allen Robinson when Jordan Addison was RIGHT THERE? Did you learn nothing from the Bengals? Pickett to Addison could have been our version of Burrow to Chase. SMH... #HereWeGo — RBloodworth (@RBloodworth78) April 18, 2023

On the trade compensation:

Allen Robinson is worth moving up 17 picks in the 7th LMFAOOO — (@chitownfields) April 18, 2023

The rams would literally rather pay ten million dollars to have him play somewhere else, than 15 million dollars to have him play for them — Art (@Woods418) April 18, 2023

YESSSSSS WE FLEECED — PickensBurgh (@PickensBurgh) April 18, 2023

I’ll leave you with the hottest take of the bunch:

A Steelers fan asks “Is Kenny Pickett the best QB Allen Robinson has ever had?”

It could be a more fair question than you’d initially think, especially considering Stafford had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2022. Robinson has also worked with the likes of Blake Bortles, Justin Fields, Mitchell Trubisky, and Nick Foles.