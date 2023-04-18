Entering the 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams had just missed the playoffs for the first time in the Sean McVay era. The team finished with a 9-7 record and were in need of adding key pieces to the offense and defense to propel the team back to contention. To shave cap space and get younger, LA said goodbye to Brandin Cooks in order to gain another second round pick. With nine draft picks, Los Angeles finished with the following:

RB, Cam Akers, Florida State

WR, Van Jefferson, Florida

EDGE, Terrell Lewis, Alabama

DB, Terrell Burgess, Utah

TE, Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

S, Jordan Fuller, Ohio State

ILB, Clay Johnston, Baylor

K, Sam Sloman, Miami Ohio

G, Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson

Four of the nine draft picks are no longer with the team. Clay Johnston was cut after the 2020 preseason. Sam Sloman won the starting job as the team’s place kicker, but only lasted seven games before being released because of inconsistency. Terrell Lewis and Terrell Burgess were waived during the 2022 season after failing to claim starting jobs in their third season.

The five remaining players still have upside heading into year four. Cam Akers is projected to be the team’s starting running back yet again. Van Jefferson, the team’s WR3 for the last three years could see an uptick in targets now that he is healthy. Brycen Hopkins has shown glimpses of play making ability as a TE2. Jordan Fuller has been a starter his first two seasons, before a severe ankle injury in Week 18 of 2021 held him back in his growth for year three. And finally, Tremayne Anchrum provides versatility along the offensive line and figures to be a backup guard despite a broken leg in Week 2 of 2022.

Who will be the biggest contributor in 2023?

Cam Akers. He is the clear front runner as RB1. Despite differences with Head Coach Sean McVay last year, Akers and the team appear to have worked out their differences. By the end of 2022, Akers ran wild and was one of the best running backs in the league based on production.

Asked Matthew Stafford about Cam Akers and Akers building on the finish he had to the 2022 season. Stafford in part of his answer mentioned that he's been working out in the facility on-and-off for awhile now, and has seen Akers every time he's been in the building. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) April 17, 2023

Who is most likely to break out?

Van Jefferson. Although I was tempted to say that Jordan Fuller takes another jump. Van has always been viewed as a guy that can take the top off the defense and I think LA relies more on Jefferson than Allen Robinson II (who may not even be on the roster after the draft). Jefferson had a strong season with Matthew Stafford in 2021 despite being the third or even fourth option in the offense. I think they get back to that formula this year.

Van Jefferson faced some adversity last year, just as the Rams did as a whole. I feel like he finished the season admirably considering many factors



The game winning TD vs the Raiders certainly his highlight.



With a contract year coming up, do you expect his best season yet? pic.twitter.com/r7uIsN9W0W — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) April 12, 2023

Who is most likely to be released in preseason?

None. You could say Tremayne Anchrum, but Los Angeles is projected to carry Joe Noteboom, Logan Bruss, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Rob Havenstein, and AJ Jackson. But beyond that, no one has any substantial game inexperience. The Rams could draft multiple offensive linemen, but Anchrum is the incumbent and should win a backup job.