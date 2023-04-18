The Los Angeles Rams first selection will be in Round 2 (pick 36 overall) unless they decide to trade up or trade back. Two weeks ago, I projected LA to move up in the draft to select a difference maker in the trenches. Last week, I envisioned a scenario if the Rams stood pat and turned their card in at No. 36. But what if Los Angeles keeps to their M.O. and trade back to accumulate more picks? Rumors are circling that the Rams are doing their due diligence on wide receivers and edge rushers - and with that - here is my final mock draft before April 27th...
*The 2023 NFL Draft, located in Kansas City, is just 10 days away. Round 1 will start on Thursday, April 27th at 8:00 pm EST. Rounds 2-3 will commence on Friday at 7:00 pm EST. And Rounds 4-7 will resume on Saturday at 12:00 pm EST*
Round 1:
No selections
Round 2:
2.36 - Rams trade 2.36 to Commanders for 2.47 and 3.97
2.47 - Rams select EDGE, Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
EDGE Isaiah Foskey from Notre Dame is the #47 overall player on my big board for the 2023 NFL Draft.#NotreDame#FightingIrish#NFLDraft— Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) April 12, 2023
Full Video breaking down #41-#50 https://t.co/hciZibSe8m pic.twitter.com/QUWTFIM1KR
Round 3:
3.69 - Rams trade 3.69, 5.177, and 6.191 to Colts for 3.79 and 4.106
3.77 - Rams select WR, Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
Cedric Tillman is great at the catch point and one of the more physical WRs in this class.— Chalk Talk (@ChalkTalk_NFL) April 14, 2023
️ @MarkHenryJr_
Full Episode: https://t.co/G9FEs2lUFB pic.twitter.com/3J3w8Bch4M
3.79 - Rams select OG, Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
“He’s going to play 15 years in the NFL.”— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) April 13, 2023
Nick Saldiveri didn’t take an easy path to the #NFLDraft.
The Parkwood HS grad has been resilient because of his intelligence and work ethic.
And that’s why those close to him think he will be a success story: https://t.co/jGfLTq0Rcy
3.97 - Rams select EDGE, YaYa Diaby, Louisville
YaYa Diaby is a stud pic.twitter.com/saQ7L9A8bp— Cedric Tillman, The Final Piece (@StephenMeier18) April 10, 2023
Round 4:
4.106 - Rams select WR, Trey Palmer, Nebraska
Round 5:
5.167 - Rams select DB, Anthony Kendall, Baldwin Wallace
5.171 - Rams select TE, Cameron Latu, Alabama
That’s ✌️ @cameronlatu#BamaFactor #RollTide— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) September 4, 2021
pic.twitter.com/yGSDvoPfv3
Round 6:
6.182 - Rams select DL, Desjuan Johnson, Toledo
Desjuan Johnson (DL 1) has one of the best get-offs in the draft— Draft Guy Jared (@DraftGuyJared) April 10, 2023
He’s so disruptive and relentlesspic.twitter.com/OJmSiPYVqF
6.189 - Rams select QB, Stetson Bennett, Georgia
Round 7:
7.223 - Rams select WR, Charlie Jones, Purdue
O’CONNELL TO CHARLIE JONES— 247Sports (@247Sports) September 17, 2022
PURDUE STRIKES BACK!
pic.twitter.com/O38SnXUMcT
7.251 - Rams select RB, Deneric Prince, Tulsa
