TRADE Allen Robinson to Steelers

Rams 7-round Mock Draft Part 3: Les Snead loads up on WRs and EDGE

Rams grab three WRs and two Edge Rushers

By Steven Ridings
Syndication: Notre Dame Insider Greg Swiercz / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Rams first selection will be in Round 2 (pick 36 overall) unless they decide to trade up or trade back. Two weeks ago, I projected LA to move up in the draft to select a difference maker in the trenches. Last week, I envisioned a scenario if the Rams stood pat and turned their card in at No. 36. But what if Los Angeles keeps to their M.O. and trade back to accumulate more picks? Rumors are circling that the Rams are doing their due diligence on wide receivers and edge rushers - and with that - here is my final mock draft before April 27th...

*The 2023 NFL Draft, located in Kansas City, is just 10 days away. Round 1 will start on Thursday, April 27th at 8:00 pm EST. Rounds 2-3 will commence on Friday at 7:00 pm EST. And Rounds 4-7 will resume on Saturday at 12:00 pm EST*

Round 1:

No selections

Round 2:

2.36 - Rams trade 2.36 to Commanders for 2.47 and 3.97

2.47 - Rams select EDGE, Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Round 3:

3.69 - Rams trade 3.69, 5.177, and 6.191 to Colts for 3.79 and 4.106

3.77 - Rams select WR, Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

3.79 - Rams select OG, Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

3.97 - Rams select EDGE, YaYa Diaby, Louisville

Round 4:

4.106 - Rams select WR, Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Round 5:

5.167 - Rams select DB, Anthony Kendall, Baldwin Wallace

5.171 - Rams select TE, Cameron Latu, Alabama

Round 6:

6.182 - Rams select DL, Desjuan Johnson, Toledo

6.189 - Rams select QB, Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Round 7:

7.223 - Rams select WR, Charlie Jones, Purdue

7.251 - Rams select RB, Deneric Prince, Tulsa

