The Los Angeles Rams first selection will be in Round 2 (pick 36 overall) unless they decide to trade up or trade back. Two weeks ago, I projected LA to move up in the draft to select a difference maker in the trenches. Last week, I envisioned a scenario if the Rams stood pat and turned their card in at No. 36. But what if Los Angeles keeps to their M.O. and trade back to accumulate more picks? Rumors are circling that the Rams are doing their due diligence on wide receivers and edge rushers - and with that - here is my final mock draft before April 27th...

*The 2023 NFL Draft, located in Kansas City, is just 10 days away. Round 1 will start on Thursday, April 27th at 8:00 pm EST. Rounds 2-3 will commence on Friday at 7:00 pm EST. And Rounds 4-7 will resume on Saturday at 12:00 pm EST*

Round 1:

No selections

Round 2:

2.36 - Rams trade 2.36 to Commanders for 2.47 and 3.97

2.47 - Rams select EDGE, Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

EDGE Isaiah Foskey from Notre Dame is the #47 overall player on my big board for the 2023 NFL Draft.



Full Video breaking down #41-#50

Round 3:

3.69 - Rams trade 3.69, 5.177, and 6.191 to Colts for 3.79 and 4.106

3.77 - Rams select WR, Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Cedric Tillman is great at the catch point and one of the more physical WRs in this class.



️ @MarkHenryJr_



Full Episode: https://t.co/G9FEs2lUFB pic.twitter.com/3J3w8Bch4M — Chalk Talk (@ChalkTalk_NFL) April 14, 2023

3.79 - Rams select OG, Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

“He’s going to play 15 years in the NFL.”



Nick Saldiveri didn’t take an easy path to the #NFLDraft.



The Parkwood HS grad has been resilient because of his intelligence and work ethic.



And that’s why those close to him think he will be a success story: https://t.co/jGfLTq0Rcy — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) April 13, 2023

3.97 - Rams select EDGE, YaYa Diaby, Louisville

YaYa Diaby is a stud

Round 4:

4.106 - Rams select WR, Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Round 5:

5.167 - Rams select DB, Anthony Kendall, Baldwin Wallace

5.171 - Rams select TE, Cameron Latu, Alabama

Round 6:

6.182 - Rams select DL, Desjuan Johnson, Toledo

Desjuan Johnson (DL 1) has one of the best get-offs in the draft



He’s so disruptive and relentlesspic.twitter.com/OJmSiPYVqF — Draft Guy Jared (@DraftGuyJared) April 10, 2023

6.189 - Rams select QB, Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Round 7:

7.223 - Rams select WR, Charlie Jones, Purdue

O’CONNELL TO CHARLIE JONES



PURDUE STRIKES BACK!



pic.twitter.com/O38SnXUMcT — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 17, 2022

7.251 - Rams select RB, Deneric Prince, Tulsa