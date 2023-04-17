Offseason workouts underway for Rams, Matthew Stafford provides health update

The Los Angeles Rams are still preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft, but for those players currently on the team, there is work to be done on the field and in the facilities: The Rams reported for their first offseason workouts on Monday. OTAs will start in late May, strength and conditioning begins this week.

The excitement of a new beginning is something players, coaches, and fans alike should be happy for, especially given the sour taste of last season numbing the minds of Rams nation all offseason long. With that being said, there are some concerns with the overall make-up of the roster, along with some question marks in terms of the health of some very key players.

One of those key players is star quarterback Matthew Stafford, as the veteran signal-caller played just nine games last season due to a bevy of injuries, including two concussion scares. On top of that, during last off-season, there were questions about the status of Stafford’s elbow and if he would be able to push the ball downfield when the season started.

Obviously, when Stafford addressed the media on Monday morning, he was asked about how he is feeling entering this season and said, “I’m not 25, but I definitely feel good”.

Here’s Matthew Stafford. “I’m not 25,” he jokes, “but I definitely feel good.” pic.twitter.com/IUotfNv8Nt — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 17, 2023

An article posted by ProFootballTalk went further in depth about how Stafford addressed the concerns about his health and if he was truly considering retirement, with Stafford stating “I mean, I felt really confident I was coming back,” Stafford said at the start of Los Angeles’ offseason program. “I feel like more people were less confident in that than I was. But I was ready to go, ready to play, as soon as I was cleared. And I feel great, I feel healthy.”

Obviously these are very encouraging words for Rams fans and coaches alike and, with training camp fast approaching, will allow for some optimism towards Los Angeles bouncing back heading into the season.

Rejoice Rams fans, the draft is almost here and Stafford is feeling good, it’s almost football time!