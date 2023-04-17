Rams NFL Mock Draft: 2 offensive tackles, Stetson Bennett anchor 6-round class

It seems like the WalterFootball NFL mock draft website has been around since the beginning of mock drafts and senior writer Charlie Campbell posted his six-round 2023 mock draft this weekend. Here are Campbell’s picks for the L.A. Rams:

36. OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

69. OT Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

77. CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC

167. LB Ventrell Miller, Florida

171. WR Jaray Jenkins, LSU

177. DT Darius Robinson, Missouri

182. DT Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky

189. QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

191. OLB Brenton Cox, Florida

Campbell only went six rounds, not sure why he didn’t go all the way. So there isn’t a final pick here in the seventh for the Rams.

Any time you select a quarterback, that pick will stand out. Especially when he’s won two national championships. Ultimately, Stetson Bennett is not likely to become an NFL starter but when you’re getting him in the sixth round, there’s no risk to that. L.A.’s average sixth round pick isn’t going to become an NFL starter either.

Dawand Jones is a massive right tackle prospect, where would that leave Rob Havenstein then, I wonder? Campbell has Les Snead picking another offensive tackle with the Rams next selection, this time Wanya Morris out of Oklahoma. Morris is 6’5, 307 lbs, and has 35” arms and he is a former five-star prospect who didn’t quite hit his ceiling in college.

The L.A. Rams will be counting on new offensive line coach Ryan Wendell to do a better job of developing prospects than the last few assistants on the job.

This feels quite high for Miller, who seems to project more as a special teamer and depth piece at a position without great importance. Hearing about Jaray Jenkins is a first for me. He’s ranked 489th on the NFL Mock Draft Database consensus big board.

Seems like a poor draft.