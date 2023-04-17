Random Ramsdom: Looking at what the Rams are doing this week to prep for the draft

This week in Rams draft prep: Getting clarity on the board via medical re-checks, meetings with scouts and coaches (therams.com)

“As the coaches finish their thoughts on the third wave of players, they also get paired up with a scout and figure out that post-draft plan – effectively setting the stage for the rest of April.

The coaches this week are also sitting down with the scouts for conversations on that third wave of players, and reviewing any potential movement since the last time both groups discussed the first and second wave of players. Are there any new injuries? Are there any potential assessments players are flagged for? Anything causing a player to be seen in a new light that they didn’t see when they initially discussed that first batch of players? Maybe a player tested better than the Rams anticipated, and they can comfortable anticipate him being gone before they’re on the clock. Or, vice-versa – maybe the player didn’t test very well, but the Rams liked his film – do they still like him? (The answer is typically yes.)

Since the Rams have already talked about that top group of players already and general manager Les Snead has had the chance to configure the board a little bit more, it gets the board to a place where it’s more clear to him and allows the team to have big-picture conversations that will ramp up over the next couple of weeks. It also allows coaches to not only talk directly about one player, but also compare players and talk through scenarios – important context for the Rams to have at this time.

The back-half of this week involves NFL Scouting Combine medical re-checks by Los Angeles’ sports medicine and performance staff, in which that staff reassesses players who might have had incomplete medical grades from the combine, which leads to further manipulation on the board based on those results.

Collectively, that medical information and feedback will set the stage for next week for conversations with over-the-top scouts and information those scouts have gathered.”

Rams NFL Draft: Arkansas OL Ricky Stromberg a Hidden Gem? (fannation/ramsdigest)

“As a four-year starter with the Razorbacks, Stromberg demonstrated starting-caliber play at both guard and center. Though both are currently positions of strength for New England, Stromberg’s success within the SEC provides a basis for belief that he may find success as a pro.

At 6-4, he possesses a strong frame, with a solid first step out of his stance to reach blocks when he is uncovered. Though he projects best as a center, he has the versatility to play either guard position, as well.

The Rams offensive line struggled mightily in 2022, with injuries playing a major role in their decline. Collectively, the unit allowed 59 sacks.

With guard David Edwards having signed a one-year, $1.7 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, the Rams would be smart to fill his void by infusing some youth and vitality at a clear position of need.

Stromberg may not project as an immediate starter. However, his versatility may be intriguing enough for coach Sean McVay and new offensive line coach Ryan Wendell to secure his services on Day Three of the upcoming draft.”

NFL Rumors: Cardinals Budda Baker requests to be traded. Will LA Rams inquire? (ramblinfan)

“Yes, the LA Rams secondary is desperate for help. Well, the LA Rams may have an option to get a serious upgrade if they follow up on the latest rumors over Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker. Per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the 2-time All Pro, 5-time Pro Bowl defensive back for the Cardinals has requested that the Cardinals trade him.

Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl safety Budda Baker now has requested that Arizona trade him, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2023

Defensive back Budda Baker has played exclusively for the Arizona Cardinals since he was drafted out of the University of Washington with the 36th overall pick (coincidentally, the same pick that the LA Rams hold in the 2023 NFL Draft). Since that time he has delivered solid secondary play. Better yet, he has been quite dependable, suiting up for 93 of his 98 possible NFL games, and starting in 83 of those contests.

Baker, ironically, used to play for LA Rams current Assistant Head Coach Jimmy Lake when Lake was the defensive backs coach / defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies. Baker was one of the stars from that secondary, and carried over that fierce defensive mindset into the NFL, enabling him to star as a safety for the Cardinals.

The LA Rams do not typically value the safety position, but would they make an exception for a player who is as talented as Budda Baker? Baker is currently under contract through 2024, and at 27 years of age that would push him into the NFL Free agency market just as he turns the corner at 30 years old.

If there is any interest in adding Baker to the Rams roster, the team will most certainly need to free up a lot of cap space to do so, something that the team has been quite unwilling to do so far due to the cap implications for 2024.”

NFL Mock Draft 2023: Lions trade up as QBs go 1-2-3-4 for first time in NFL history; Eagles trade with Ravens (cbssports)

“The Philadelphia Eagles don’t have many needs. After all, they had the best record in the NFL last season and were a few plays away from winning the Super Bowl.

Two positions they could stand to address, however, are running back and safety. And in this mock draft, that’s exactly what general manager Howie Roseman does — by way of a few trades up and down the board.

Elsewhere, the Lions trade up for a quarterback, the Patriots trade up for an offensive lineman, and the Ravens move down several spots — and still land another weapon for Lamar Jackson. Now let’s get to the picks!

Remember: There are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.”