7-round mock draft: Rams go deep in the heart of Georgia in offense-heavy class

ProFootballNetwork’s Cam Mellor completed the work on a seven-round mock draft with trades, making 259 picks for all 32 teams. That means we get to have 11 picks to talk about for the Los Angeles Rams, even if none of them become true.

In Mellor’s 7-round mock draft, the Rams address defense with their first two picks by selecting two elite athletes at premium positions: Edge Keion White and cornerback Darius Rush. Then the next five picks are on offense, followed by a kicker, and then two more offensive players with one other cornerback.

That means that Mellor has the Rams selecting seven offensive players, three defensive, and one kicker. That includes three offensive linemen, which would probably please L.A. fans, but did the Rams do enough to address their defensive concerns with this mock?

Here are the 11 picks made for the L.A. Rams—

2.36 - EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

3.69 - CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

3.77 - OT Warren McClendon, Georgia

5.167 - QB Jake Haener, Fresno State

5.171 - RB Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

5.177 - TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

6.182 - G Atonio Mafi, UCLA

6.189 - K Noah Ruggles, Ohio State

6.191 - WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

7.223 - CB Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern

7.251 - OL Spencer Anderson, Maryland

White has been rising up draft boards recently and was invited to the first round of the draft. Rush is a receiver-turned-corner who has some of the best length and athleticism of any defensive back in the class. McLendon is 6’4, 306 lbs with 34.5” arms and a three-year starter with two championship rings to wear for life. There’s more focus on teammate Broderick Jones, but McLendon has been praised for his leadership qualities, even if he does lack the size to match up with some of his draft counterparts.

How would you feel with this class?