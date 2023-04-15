Despite offensive-line needs, the Rams will draft mostly defense

Last season, the Rams had some very notable struggles all season long. Perhaps most notably, the offensive-line, as the offense could never quite find a rhythm with Stafford constantly taking hits and the run game being relatively non-existent for a majority of the year.

Heading into the off-season, many expected the Rams to go heavy on improving their dudes up front, with a majority of those improvements coming via the NFL Draft. However, with that being said, the reality is that the Rams will probably only draft 1-2 offensive lineman, with most of their picks going towards re-tooling the defense. Key players were lost all over the field and, probably the piece they will most the most, Jalen Ramsey was traded to Miami.

As it stands today, there are many more question marks on defense opposed to the offense, with needs mainly in the secondary and at EDGE. The Rams could potentially trade back from their 36th overall pick spot to grab a couple more picks and, depending on what defenders are available, could spend a majority of their earlier picks on those positional needs. Here are a few suggestions for who they could look at at those positions:

POTENTIAL 2ND ROUNDERS:

1) DERICK HALL, EDGE (AUBURN)

2) DREW SANDERS, LINEBACKER (ARKANSAS)

3) CAM SMITH, CORNER (SOUTH CAROLINA)

4) DJ TURNER, CORNER (MICHIGAN)

3RD-4TH ROUNDERS:

1) JULIUS BRENTS, CORNER (K-STATE)

2) NOAH SEWELL, LINEBACKER (OREGON)

3) DORIAN WILLIAMS, LINEBACKER (COASTAL CAROLINA)

4) JAMMIE ROBINSON, SAFETY (FLORIDA STATE)

LATE ROUNDERS:

1) OCHAUN MATHIS, EDGE (NEBRASKA)

2) THOMAS INCOOM, EDGE (CENTRAL MICHIGAN)

3) NOAH DANIELS, CORNER (TCU)

4) MEKHI BLACKMON, CORNER (USC)

Based on what happens in those three days on the NFL Draft, I fully expect the Rams to come out with at least 3-4 of these players to help bolster