 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Despite offensive-line needs, the Rams will draft mostly defense

Expect LA to go heavy on the defensive side of the ball

By CliffJackson
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 LSU at Florida Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last season, the Rams had some very notable struggles all season long. Perhaps most notably, the offensive-line, as the offense could never quite find a rhythm with Stafford constantly taking hits and the run game being relatively non-existent for a majority of the year.

Heading into the off-season, many expected the Rams to go heavy on improving their dudes up front, with a majority of those improvements coming via the NFL Draft. However, with that being said, the reality is that the Rams will probably only draft 1-2 offensive lineman, with most of their picks going towards re-tooling the defense. Key players were lost all over the field and, probably the piece they will most the most, Jalen Ramsey was traded to Miami.

As it stands today, there are many more question marks on defense opposed to the offense, with needs mainly in the secondary and at EDGE. The Rams could potentially trade back from their 36th overall pick spot to grab a couple more picks and, depending on what defenders are available, could spend a majority of their earlier picks on those positional needs. Here are a few suggestions for who they could look at at those positions:

POTENTIAL 2ND ROUNDERS:

1) DERICK HALL, EDGE (AUBURN)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 01 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

2) DREW SANDERS, LINEBACKER (ARKANSAS)

Liberty v Arkansas Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

3) CAM SMITH, CORNER (SOUTH CAROLINA)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Texas A&amp;M at South Carolina Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

4) DJ TURNER, CORNER (MICHIGAN)

Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

3RD-4TH ROUNDERS:

1) JULIUS BRENTS, CORNER (K-STATE)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 01 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

2) NOAH SEWELL, LINEBACKER (OREGON)

Oregon v Colorado Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

3) DORIAN WILLIAMS, LINEBACKER (COASTAL CAROLINA)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 01 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

4) JAMMIE ROBINSON, SAFETY (FLORIDA STATE)

Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

LATE ROUNDERS:

1) OCHAUN MATHIS, EDGE (NEBRASKA)

North Dakota v Nebraska Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

2) THOMAS INCOOM, EDGE (CENTRAL MICHIGAN)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 01 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice

3) NOAH DANIELS, CORNER (TCU)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 30 TCU at Kansas State Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

4) MEKHI BLACKMON, CORNER (USC)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Based on what happens in those three days on the NFL Draft, I fully expect the Rams to come out with at least 3-4 of these players to help bolster

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...