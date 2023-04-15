What do the Rams pre-draft meetings tell us about their potential targets?

The NFL Draft is under two weeks away and teams are putting the final touches on their draft board. The Los Angeles Rams don’t select until the 36th overall pick. However, with 11 selections in the draft, they will have plenty of options when they are on the clock.

Up to this point, the Rams have currently met with 18 prospects. The question is, do these prospect meetings actually mean anything? When it comes to pre-draft meetings, sometimes it can show that a team is interested whereas other times, it can mean nothing. Here’s who the Rams have met with so far:

Israel Abanikanda, Running Back, Pittsburgh

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Defensive End, Northwestern

MJ Anderson, Defensive Tackle, Iowa State

Tyler Beach, Offensive Tackle, Wisconsin

Julius Brents, Cornerback, Kansas State

T.J. Cole, Running Back, Ouachita

Nathaniel Dell, Wide Receiver, Houston

Derick Hall, Outside Linebacker, Auburn

Desjuan Johnson, Defensive End, Toledo

Zach Kuntz, Tight End, Old Dominion

Brodric Martin, Defensive Tackle, Western Kentucky

Will McDonald, Defensive End, Iowa State

Kendre Miller, Running Back, TCU

Aidan O’Connell, Quarterback, Purdue

Luke Schoonmaker, Tight End, Michigan

Tyler Scott, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati

Tre Tucker, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati

Clayton Tune, Quarterback, Houston

Carrington Valentine, Cornerback, Kentucky

In 2017, the Rams met with three of their draft picks and one undrafted free agent. Those players were Gerald Everett, Josh Reynold, Tanzel Smart, and Johnny Mundt. The same can be said in 2018 when the Rams met with Jamil Demby, Micah Kiser, Justin Lawler, and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. That doesn’t mention Kenny Young who the Rams would later trade acquire in the Marcus Peters trade.

The Rams met with Darrell Henderson, David Long, and Taylor Rapp prior to the 2019 draft. Van Jefferson, Terrell Burgess, and Brycen Hopkins each met with the Rams as well in 2020.

That remains the case in 2021 when the Rams met with TuTu Atwell and Jacob Harris.

Under McVay, the Rams have a history of drafting players that they’ve met with during the pre-draft process. There’s a good chance that 3-4 of these players are Rams after the draft.

Even if the Rams don’t draft some of these players, it’s pretty clear what the Rams are looking for in this draft. As reported earlier this week, they are targeting pass rushers and pass catchers. Out of the 18 players that they’ve met with , four are edge rushers, and five are wide receivers or tight ends. That doesn’t mention the two defensive tacklers or three running backs that also fit into those categories.

The draft is getting close, but based on their pre-draft meetings we can begin to get an idea of what exactly the Rams are looking for when they’re on the clock.