6 late risers who could catch the Rams attention on day two of the draft

The Los Angeles Rams hold picks 36, 69, and 77 on day two of the NFL Draft. We recently talked about some draft prospects who could be “fan favorites” if the Rams picked them this year, but what about some “late risers”?

These guys weren’t regularly talked about as borderline first round picks and now that’s where they sit. Could the Rams be interested in any of these six prospects if they get a chance to take the chance?

C/G Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

If the Rams want to bolster the interior of their offensive line, with fans only left to speculate that some combination of Logan Bruss, Coleman Shelton, Tremayne Anchrum, A.J. Jackson, or even Joe Noteboom will start at guard, then Joe Tippmann could fortify that at least someone will have a guaranteed starting job. L.A. could even start Tippmann at center, his expected position at the next level, and move on from Brian Allen one year after he was re-signed to a three-year deal.

Tippmann was cross-trained at multiple positions in college, something Wisconsin is known to do and why so many of their linemen get drafted into the NFL (including Bruss and Rob Havenstein), and he would be one of the tallest centers in the NFL at 6’6. Once thought to be a day three pick, some reports suggest that similar to names like Frank Ragnow and Travis Frederick, he is a late riser who could reach the first round.

DE Derick Hall, Auburn

Hall has rarely been mentioned as a first round prospect but he’s built up a little momentum in the last couple of weeks. That could put him in the Rams range at #36 and Hall has already met with some of L.A.’s staff. Steven Ridings recently had the Rams picking Hall with their first third round pick in a mock draft.

Hall is a 6’3, 264 lb defensive lineman with 34.5” arms who scored a high athleticism score from the NFL, hitting 4.55 in the 40-yard dash, a 33.5” vertical, and a 1.59 10-yard split. He had seven sacks and two forced fumbles last year at Auburn and Lance Zierlein compared to him to Bengals pass rusher Carl Lawson.

He’s also received high marks for character.

“He’s tight-limbed and he’s more segmented than you want but he’s tougher than s--- and he’s going to be a great fit in a locker room.” — Area scout for AFC team

WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

I recently saw NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah in an interview say that in a few years, people are going to look back and see Tillman as a steal. Though there’s more attention on receiver teammate Jalin Hyatt, it could be Tillman who has a bigger impact at the next level and he could be available when the Rams are on the clock in the third round.

But with his rise, he might go earlier than that.

Has “grown man” strength. A powerful, muscular player. Ready for NFL combat. Can plant his foot and snap off routes. Wins and separates on comebacks and curls. Sells double moves. Swim moves and long arm jabs to defeat attempts to jam him coming off line. Very good burst off LOS. Outside WR, but occasionally in bunch formation in tighter split. Nearly always lined up on right side of the offense.

Ferragamo loves Tillman as an option at #36.

EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

Once thought to be maybe a “nice steal” for someone on day three, White has accepted an invite to the draft. Few people say that coming. So forget day three, it seems like the NFL has a belief that White will be selected in the first round.

Mel Kiper recently had the Rams picking White in his two-round mock draft. Not so fast.

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Speaking of late risers out of Tennessee, Hooker has probably gotten whiplash (not that he needs a second injury) from his draft stock over the last six months. Up, down, up, down, and now up again. There is talk of Hooker going in the first round. I’m not so sure that he will even go in the second round.

People mostly focus on Hooker’s age (25) and injury (torn ACL) but I don’t think those issues are nearly as relevant to the NFL as the fact that they have to project Hooker into an entirely different type of offense and then hope for similar results. To put it as simple as I can understand it, Hooker doesn’t have to read more than half of the field, if that. I can understand that, I usually barely make it halfway through a book that I start.

Will Levis is closer in age to Hooker than he is to Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson, so I don’t buy that as the problem. Joe Burrow started his second season in the NFL at the same age and with as much recovery time from a torn ACL as what Hooker will see in Week 1 of this year. I don’t think that’s as big of an issue as people say.

It’s the fact that Hooker played a long time in college and had significant advantages over his opponents while playing for the Vols over the last two years. He may turn out to be a good pro, but the best parts of his resume, like leadership qualities, football IQ, production, could actually be found from quarterbacks on day three. Hooker wants to be a coach in the NFL one day, he could excel at that. Will he get drafted in the first round? Will the Rams consider him on day two? That remains to be seen.

EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

Projected by mock football writers as a potential day three pick before the combine, McDonald has been talked about as a potential top-15 pick lately. He could be one of the first three edge players off the board now.

At 6’4, 239 lbs, 35” arms with a 36” vertical and 11’ broad, McDonald has the abilities to become a top tier 3-4 outside linebacker. Something the Rams desperately need. He has been compared to Randy Gregory. Blaine Grisak wrote about McDonald as a big time riser at the Senior Bowl this year.

That should catch Les Snead’s attention too.