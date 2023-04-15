Rich Eisen and Jason Kelce agree Rams can make the playoffs this year

About a week ago, sports talker Rich Eisen hosted Super Bowl-winning player and current Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce. They talked about a number of topics, but one topic that stood out involved Eisen asking Kelce which team was more likely to make the playoffs this year. The New England Patriots or the Los Angeles Rams?

The interaction can be watched below, and the topic comes up about two minutes and thirty seconds into the video.

What’s More Likely: Eagles’ Jason Kelce Talks NFL Draft, Pats, Rams, Lamar & More | Rich Eisen Show (The Rich Eisen Show)

As mentioned above, Eisen and Kelce both pick LA.

He takes a couple beats to decide, but Kelce says it all comes down to the division and he says that right now (and of course this can change by the start of the season) the NFC West seems like an easier division to navigate than the AFC East. It makes sense. In theory, the New York Jets will have Aaron Rodgers, the Dolphins made the playoffs last year and just traded for Jalen Ramsey, the Buffalo Bills have Josh Allen. It’s hard to believe, but on paper Bill Belichick’s team does seemingly look like the weakest team in that division, for now.

Rich Eisen has been standing by the theory that the Rams are not tanking. He is preaching what the Rams organization is preaching. While Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald are on the roster (and healthy), the team cannot truly tank. With those studs healthy and wrecking havoc on opposing teams come gameday, the team could quickly rebound from last year’s debacle.

Some say the Rams are making the playoffs.

Some are asking if this team should consider tanking.

Is there another team in the NFL with a bigger variance for this upcoming season?

Either way, the season is fast approaching and both New England and Los Angeles are facing a big year. The Pat’s are trying to show they can survive without Tom Brady. LA is trying to show they aren’t only good for one ring. Week one will be here before we know it, and we’ll all find out together.