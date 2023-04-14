Random Ramsdom: ESPN provides statistical predictions for the Rams next season

ESPN projects 2023 stats for Rams players: Big year for Kupp, subpar for Stafford (RamsWire)

“ESPN’s Mike Clay projects individual stats for players each season and he’s not expecting much from the Rams’ stars in 2023. He released his stat projections for the upcoming season, predicting a subpar season from Matthew Stafford and nothing particularly impressive from the running backs.

Clay does see Cooper Kupp having another big year, though. That should come as no surprise considering how heavily involved Kupp is on offense, eating up most of the targets from Stafford.

On defense, it’s Aaron Donald and then everyone else – though Clay does project Michael Hoecht to have seven sacks in what could be his first season as a starter.”

One defensive lineman for the Rams to target in each round of the 2023 NFL draft (RamsWire)

“Aaron Donald is the only starting defensive lineman from last season who’s still on the Rams’ roster after the team lost Greg Gaines to the Bucs in free agency. A’Shawn Robinson is also still a free agent but there’s no indication he’ll be back in Los Angeles.

The D-line should be a priority in the draft, needing to replace Gaines and Robinson, but also prepare for Donald’s eventual retirement – which could come as soon as the 2024 offseason.

The Rams will be able to find impact players throughout this draft, helping rebuild the defensive line around Donald.”

LA Blockbuster? Trade Idea Sends Rams WR Cooper Kupp to Giants (SportsIllustrated)

“While the NFL is a business, and trades happen, generally speaking, a team will do its best to keep superstars for as long as it can. However, when a Super Bowl “window” finds itself potentially closing, you see said superstars traded or released.

That has been the case so far this offseason for the Los Angeles Rams as just two years removed from a Super Bowl Win they are moving on from key pieces. The most notable, of course, is the trade of Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins.

Now, though, with Ramsey gone and the future not shining as bright as it once was, the Rams could make further moves. If they do, Bleacher Report proposed a potential blockbuster trade that would signify a full-scale teardown and rebuild in Los Angeles.”

Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Dorian Williams (LB, Tulane) (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams signed Bobby Wagner before the 2022 season to bolster their inside linebacker position, pairing him with Ernest Jones. But after just one season with the organization, Wagner was released and reunited with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency this offseason.

With Wagner no longer in the picture, the Rams could elect to use one of their 11 picks in the 2023 NFL draft on an inside linebacker. Jones is expected to be No. 1 on the depth chart at the position, however, they’ll need someone to pair with Jones moving forward.

If the Rams want to address the inside linebacker position on Day 3 of the draft, Dorian Williams out of Tulane is an enticing prospect.”

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. is recovering from a fractured fibula and is working out with Rashawn Slater, among others https://t.co/eVZklC2tX6 — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) April 13, 2023

Don’t fall in love with prospects before the LA Rams pick in 2023 NFL Draft (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams have 11 draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they begin their selection process as early as the 36th overall pick. The Rams did not have a single selection in the Top 100 in the 2022 NFL Draft. This year, the team has three picks in the Top 80. While that is plenty to be excited about, there are limits as to what the Rams’ front office can do in this draft.

Knowing that the 2023 NFL Draft will play a huge part in the LA Rams’ success not just for the 2023 NFL season, but for the next four years, we detailed a Top 50 Prospects Big Board for the LA Rams to aid fans in isolating potential rookies, not only based on needs but on their projection in the draft. The rookies who are added this year will be expected to develop rapidly, and ultimately earn significant roles on the Rams roster quickly.”