Rams to prioritize pass rushers and pass catchers in the draft

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching as it is just two weeks away. Teams are starting to make the final adjustments to their draft boards in preparation for draft day on April 27. After the offseason that the Los Angeles Rams have had, they have needs all over the roster. The question remains however, with their 11 draft picks, which positions will the Rams prioritize?

ESPN Draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid recently disclosed some things that they are hearing about all 32 teams heading into the draft. Here’s what Reid had to say about the Rams,

“Sources close to the Rams say the team will be trying to add pass-rushers and pass-catchers. Los Angeles knows it needs younger players who can rush the passer alongside Aaron Donald, but one of its bigger needs is on offense. The Rams lack reliable receivers who can take some of the workload off Cooper Kupp, which is especially important with him returning from a serious ankle injury. Jayden Reed (Michigan State) and Kayshon Boutte (LSU) have been closely linked to the Rams as middle-round picks.”

According to Reid, it sounds like the Rams will be targeting pass rushers and pass catchers in the draft. This should come as no surprise as Michael Hoecht remains the only edge rusher with a sack on the roster. In Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft, he had the Rams targeting at edge rusher at 36.

It also wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams try to add a pass catch opposite of Cooper Kupp. There’s no guarantee that Allen Robinson is back and the Rams need a second option outside of Kupp and Van Jefferson even if it is just a rookie.

The two players Reid mentions make a lot of sense. Jayden Reed is a speed specialist as someone who will take the top off of defenses. he also brings some talent as a returner on special teams.

Reid also mentioned Kayshon Boutte from LSU. Boutte is a good route runner with yards after the catch ability. He’s another player who has versatile alignment and can be a vertical threat, although he will be better attacking the intermediate areas of the field.

With 11 draft picks, the Rams will be able to address several areas of the roster, but as it stands, it sounds like they pass rushers and pass catchers will be the priority.