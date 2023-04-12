Mel Kiper 2-round mock draft: Rams get immediate help on Edge

ESPN’s Mel Kiper posted his fourth mock draft on Tuesday, this time going out two rounds, which means that he finally had some thoughts on the Los Angeles Rams. It is near impossible to project beyond the top-five, let alone the top-30, but Kiper went an understandable route in linking the Rams to their needs on the defensive line.

While Los Angeles could go with literally any position and fit a need, offensive tackles, defensive linemen, and quarterbacks often take precedent for a reason. Because the Rams have so many needs, they should not reach on a quarterback. Because they can survive with Rob Havenstein and Joe Noteboom, they might not want to go with an offensive tackle.

Centers, guards, they don’t provide enough value. Cornerback would make sense. Even a receiver might make sense because at 36th overall, there’s a chance that the Rams could get a really good prospect at a position of need. However, Kiper has the L.A. Rams taking Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White with the 36th pick because it’s a position of need, an important position, and there are some who see White as a player with a high ceiling who could contribute early in his career.

The Rams are trying to rebuild their defense on the fly — there aren’t many starters left from their 2021 Super Bowl-winning season. At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, White is a nice fit as an end in L.A.’s 3-4 defense. He played both tackle and end in college, putting up 7.5 sacks last season. The Rams need a defender who could contribute immediately.

White is 6’5, 285 lbs, possessing above-average athleticism and production. If he possessed great athleticism and elite production, he wouldn’t be available on day two. White’s comp at NFL.com is former Les Snead draft pick John Franklin-Myers.