Random Ramsdom: Khalil Mack gives AD his flowers

Khalil Mack talks about competing with Aaron Donald for defensive awards (RamsWire)

“Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack have been two of the best defensive players in the NFL since they were drafted in 2014. They both came in as first-round picks nine years ago and have won multiple defensive awards, earning 16 Pro Bowl selections between the two of them.

As two premier defenders, Mack and Donald have been competing for the last decade. During a recent interview with Kevin Hart on “Cold As Balls”, Mack talked about his “rivalry” with Donald and how the Rams star has beaten him out for multiple awards during his career.

“I had goals coming into the league,” Mack said. “First year, Defensive Rookie of the Year. Wanted to get that. Aaron Donald. 2016 comes, my third year in the league, Defensive Player of the Year. My other goal that I had. Obviously, special moment, wanted to do it again. 2017, it’s Aaron Donald.”

Rams meeting with Western Kentucky DL Brodric Martin (RamsWire)

“The Rams’ defensive line will look much different in 2023. Greg Gaines landed with the Buccaneers in free agency and though A’Shawn Robinson is still available, there are no indications that he’ll be returning to Los Angeles for another season.

That has made the D-line a big priority entering the draft and the Rams have already shown interest in multiple prospects – Western Kentucky nose tackle Brodric Martin among them.

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the Rams are meeting with Martin this afternoon after talking to the Chargers on Monday. Martin is projected to be a Day 3 pick but he’s an intriguing prospect with good upside.”

Best Ever? Aaron Donald Named Rams No. 1 All-Time NFL Draft Pick (SportsIllustrated)

“Aaron Donald has long been thought of as the best player in the history of the Los Angeles Rams franchise.

Not only that, but he might be one of the biggest steals in NFL Draft history.

And with the draft just over two weeks away, Sports Illustrated examined each franchise’s best all-time draft selection, picking each team’s player based on overall performance rather than the draft pick’s value.

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that SI selected 2014 first-round pick Aaron Donald as the Los Angeles Rams’ greatest all-time draft choice.”

The Rams had a virtual meeting with Auburn OLB Derick Hall, who's projected to be a Day 2 pick https://t.co/G6KC8mb7UV — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) April 11, 2023