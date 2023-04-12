The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to roll out a new alternate uniform for the 2023 season. Originally, the team was suppose to unveil the new combination last year, however due to supply and demand chains, Kevin Demoff and the organization pushed the reveal date back a year.

The anticipation for a new uniform could come at a great time. LA needs to inject some life and energy into the fanbase after a disappointing 2022 season and quiet 2023 offseason. Rolling out a new jersey combination should excite fans. The anticipation should be on the horizon as Los Angeles previously unveiled its uniforms in May 2020 and July 2021. We should have an answer soon in the next month or two. The only question is what will it be? And what is the L.A. Rams fanbase hoping for?

ALL-SOL COLOR RUSH ALTERNATE

LA already has all-royal and all-bone combinations, so why not use the color rush theme and create an all-sol uniform? The move would definitely fit the Los Angeles vibe and atmosphere. And when watching games on TV, the Rams would clearly stand out. Back in 2018, the Rams rocked the color rush unis en route to a historic Monday Night Football win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

ALL-WHITE THROWBACK ALTERNATE

If not sol, then it has to be the all-white throwback, right? This design would pay tribute to the 1960 and 1970 LA teams, featuring the Fearsome Foursome. Imagine Aaron Donald getting to wear this type of uniform to replicate the dominance of Deacon Jones. LA’s 2021 alternate was tied in with the 1980 uniforms donned by Eric Dickerson. This would be another great opportunity to pair modernism with the franchise’s history.

ALL-BLACK ALTERNATE

Los Angeles could shake things up and go the blackout route. Black jersey tops have been floating around on the open market since Super Bowl LVI for fans to buy. It would be surprising for LA to choose this option since teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and New Orleans Saints. But if the league is trending with this style, perhaps LA jumps on board...

Whether the Rams organization goes with one of these options or another route, we should know soon. After the 2023 NFL Draft, fans could be looking to purchase new threads and this type of announcement should bring energy back to SoFi and LA fanbase.