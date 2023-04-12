Snead’s Snacks: Will the Rams Draft an Interior Offensive Lineman?

The Los Angeles Rams enter a crucial year when it comes to the NFL draft. With limited cap space (and limited draft capital for that matter), it’s going to be more important than ever to build depth through the draft and that means hitting on the majority of their picks.

Since the 2020 NFL Draft, I’ve done a series called Snead’s Snacks. In other words, we’re going to find and look at common themes and traits of previous Les Snead draft picks and see which players in the upcoming NFL Draft fit the mold for the Rams.

The focus for today’s edition of “Snead’s Snacks” will be on the offensive line specifically the interior which includes both guard and center. Last year, I correctly predicted Logan Bruss as a fit as well as Zachary Thomas who the team later signed.

There’s no guarantee that the Rams do look to bring in offensive line help. After all, the committed to Joe Noteboom this offseason and could move him inside. They also committed to Brian Allen by restructuring his contract. The Rams could see Logan Bruss, last year’s third-round pick, as an addition to the offensive line this offseason after he got hurt in the preseason.

However, despite the skepticism, there is a chance that the Rams at least look to add some depth.

*Note: Numbers taken from RAS and Mockdraftable

2023 Snead’s Snacks:

Notable Past Rams Drafted Players

Logan Bruss, G, Wisconsin – 3rd Round

Measurables:

Height: 6’5 (57th percentile)

Weight: 309-pounds (42nd percentile)

Arm Length: 33.125 inches (33rd percentile)

Shuttle: 4.55 seconds (83rd percentile)

3-cone: 7.57 seconds (78th percentile)

Broad Jump: 112 inches (91st percentile)

Vertical: 31 inches (83rd percentile)

40-yard dash: 5.32 seconds (38th percentile)

Size Grade: Okay

Speed Grade: Good

Agility Grade: Great

Explosion Grade: Elite

RAS: 9.63 – Great

Traits:

3-year starter

Versatile tackle/guard

Quick Feet

Zone-heavy run scheme

Overview of Pick

Bruss was a perfect fit for the Rams when they drafted him last season in the third round. He was an experienced, versatile player with quick feet and matched up with their size profile. He had a rough preseason, but will be back healthy heading into year two.

Bobby Evans, G, Oklahoma – 3rd Round

Measurables:

Height: 6’4 (43rd percentile)

Weight: 312-pounds (53rd percentile)

Arm Length: 34.75 inches (83rd percentile)

Shuttle: 4.72 seconds

3-cone: 8 seconds

Broad Jump: 116 inches

Vertical: 27.5 inches

40-yard dash: 5.2 seconds

Size Grade: Good

Speed Grade: Good

Agility Grade: Okay

Explosion Grade: Good

RAS: 7.34 – Good

Traits:

40-game starter

Easy Mover

Experience at multiple positions

Functional athleticism

Overview of Pick

Bobby Evans started at right tackle and showed some promise as a rookie. Unfortunately, it was all downhill from there as Evans was moved inside to guard and became more of a sixth offensive lineman and swing tackle. The Rams cut Bobby Evans towards the end of last season after it was more than clear that he just wasn’t the guy.

David Edwards, G, Wisconsin – 5th Round

Measurables

Height: 6’6 (86th percentile)

Weight: 308-pounds (38th percentile)

Arm Length: 33.375 inches (41st percentile)

Shuttle: 4.77 seconds (42nd percentile)

3-cone: 7.69 seconds (66th percentile)

Broad Jump: 99 inches (31st percentile)

Vertical: 25.5 inches (23rd percentile)

40-yard dash: 5.28 seconds (89th percentile)

Size Grade: Good

Speed Grade: Good

Agility Grade: Good

Explosion Grade: Poor

RAS: 6.09 – Good

Traits:

Easy quickness

Experienced

Functional athleticism

Project with competitive toughness

Overview of Pick

For a player taken in the fifth-round, Edwards was a steal. He started much of four years for the Rams and helped turnaround the offensive line in 2019. Edwards was signed by the Buffalo Bills this offseason and the Rams will look to replace him.

Brian Allen, C, Michigan St. – 4th Round

Measurables

Height: 6’1 (4th percentile)

Weight: 298-pounds (24th percentile)

Arm Length: 32.375 inches (38th percentile)

20-yard shuttle: 4.71 seconds (35th percentile)

3-cone: 7.81 sec (44th percentile)

Broad Jump: 99 inches (33rd percentile)

Vertical: 26.5 inches (33rd percentile)

40-yard dash: 5.34 seconds (29th percentile)

Size Grade: Poor

Speed Grade: Poor

Agility Grade: Okay

Explosive Grade: Okay

RAS: 4.08 – Poor

Traits:

Versatile

Doesn’t have elite athleticism

Competitor

Overview of Pick

Allen was a physical player but lacked athleticism with playing experience at both guard and center. While seen as more of a late-round pick or priority free-agent, the Rams took him in the fourth round in hopes of him developing into the Center of the Future. He filled that gap last season.

Jamil Demby, G, Maine – 6th Round

Measurables

Height: 6’4 (61st percentile)

Weight: 319-pounds (69th percentile)

Arm Length: 33.75 inches (68th percentile)

20-yard shuffle: 4.95 seconds (19th percentile)

3-cone: 7.86 seconds (48th percentile)

Broad Jump: 98 inches (34th percentile)

Vertical: 23.5 inches (8th percentile)

40-yard dash: 5.58 seconds (6th percentile)

Size Grade: Good

Speed Grade: Poor

Agility Grade: Very Poor

Explosive Grade: Poor

RAS: 2.25 – Poor

Traits:

Quick feet

Versatile

Overview of Pick

Re-build the offensive line take two…After the Rams revamped the offensive line in 2015, they went for it again to get some depth in 2018. Demby is a well-built, strong tackle, but projected best as a guard at the NFL level. He was a solid run-blocker with good vision to get to the second level. With that said, he had some inconsistencies within his game, starting with his hands and level of competition.

Notable Past Rams Undrafted/Signed Players

Zachary Thomas, San Diego State – 2022 UDFA

Measurables:

Height: 6’4 (46th percentile)

Weight: 308-pounds (38th percentile)

Arm Length: 33.875 (59th percentile)

20-yard shuttle: 4.65 seconds (67th percentile)

3-cone: 7.4 seconds (91st percentile)

Broad Jump: 107 inches (75th percentile)

Vertical: 22.5 (3rd percentile)

40-yard dash: 4.96 seconds (94th percentile)

Size Grade: Good

Speed Grade: Elite

Agility Grade: Great

Explosive Grade: Okay

RAS: 8.97 (Great)

Traits:

37 career starts

Versatile tackle/guard

Light on feet

Good lateral quickness

Below average athlete

Plays bigger than his size

Austin Corbett, Nevada – 2019 Trade

Measurables:

Height: 6’4 (60th percentile)

Weight: 306-pounds (25th percentile)

Arm Length: 33.125 inches (42nd percentile)

20-yard shuttle: 4.5 seconds (92nd percentile)

3-cone: 7.87 seconds (43rd percentile)

Broad Jump: 106 inches (77th percentile)

Vertical: 28 inches (55th percentile)

40-yard dash: 5.15 seconds (81st percentile)

Size Grade: Okay

Speed Grade: Great

Agility Grade: Good

Explosive Grade: Good

RAS: 8.39 – Great

Traits:

4-year starter

Tackle that transitioned to guard

Below average strength

Quick Feet

Coleman Shelton, Washington – 2019 Signing

Measurables:

Height: 6’3 (37th percentile)

Weight: 292-pounds (4th percentile)

Arm Length: 31.5 inches (4th percentile)

20-yard shuttle: 4.59 seconds (77th percentile)

3-cone: 7.62 seconds (72nd percentile)

Broad Jump: 110 inches (90th percentile)

Vertical: 26.5 inches (36th percentile)

40-yard dash: 5.24 seconds (59th percentile)

Size Grade: Okay

Speed Grade: Good

Agility Grade: Good

Explosive Grade: Good

RAS: 7.68 – Good

Traits:

3-year starter

Versatile center/guard

Good technique

Quick Feet

Austin Blythe, Iowa – 2017 Signing

Measurables:

Height: 6’2 (13th percentile)

Weight: 291-pounds (7th percentile)

Arm Length: 30.25 inches (2nd percentile)

20-yard shuttle: 4.53 seconds (79th percentile)

3-cone: 7.52 sec (79th percentile)

Broad Jump: 99 inches (33rd percentile)

Vertical: 27.5 inches (46th percentile)

40-yard dash: 5.36 seconds (25th percentile)

Size Grade: Poor

Speed Grade: Okay

Agility Grade: Okay

Explosive Grade: Good

RAS: 5.76 – Okay

Traits:

Four-year starter

Not physically athletic

Good technician

Quick Feet

Versatile

Common Traits Rams Look For in Interior Offensive Linemen

Here are the common traits that can help us build a rough mold of what Snead might look for in rookie interior offensive linemen. As a reminder, the Rams have drafted other offensive linemen, however, we’re just looking at the offensive linemen drafted under McVay.

The Rams under McVay have valued versatility . Bruss, Allen, Demby, Shelton, and Blythe all had experience at other positions.

. Bruss, Allen, Demby, Shelton, and Blythe all had experience at other positions. They don’t necessarily value athleticism . Most players on this list weren’t considered dominant athletes. Snead seemed to value athleticism early on with Jeff Fisher, but that hasn’t been the case with McVay. Edwards only had a 6.09 RAS and Brian Allen’s RAS was considered poor. Logan Bruss was the best athlete drafted under McVay with a RAS of 9.63.

. Most players on this list weren’t considered dominant athletes. Snead seemed to value athleticism early on with Jeff Fisher, but that hasn’t been the case with McVay. Edwards only had a 6.09 RAS and Brian Allen’s RAS was considered poor. Logan Bruss was the best athlete drafted under McVay with a RAS of 9.63. Teams don’t necessarily look at a school when it comes to a prospect, but when it comes to the Rams offensive line, you tend to see players from Power-5 conferences, especially the Big-10 .

. The Rams tend to wait on the offensive line. Every player on this list was drafted on day three outside of Bobby Evans and Logan Bruss. We’re likely looking at players in the third to fifth rounds .

. Other traits that are common, the Rams have drafted players with good technique and quick feet . They also tend to go for players with experience.

. They also tend to go for players with experience. The Rams really don’t value size . Of the starting offensive linemen on this list, only David Edwards and Logan Bruss had great height. Most are 6’4 or under and on the lighter end. All players except for Jamil Demby and Bobby Evans are between 290-310. Evans was only slightly above that at 312.

. Of the starting offensive linemen on this list, only David Edwards and Logan Bruss had great height. Most are 6’4 or under and on the lighter end. All players except for Jamil Demby and Bobby Evans are between 290-310. Evans was only slightly above that at 312. The Rams don’t necessarily value size or strength as several of the players on this list were considered to be small, specifically when it comes to arm length, and lack strength. However, speed and agility are some qualities to watch . Bruss, Blythe, Shelton, and Edwards tested in the 65th+ percentile in the 3-cone. Austin Corbett and Logan Bruss scored well in the 20-yard shuttle. Bruss, Evans, and Demby were said to have quick feet.

. Bruss, Blythe, Shelton, and Edwards tested in the 65th+ percentile in the 3-cone. Austin Corbett and Logan Bruss scored well in the 20-yard shuttle. Bruss, Evans, and Demby were said to have quick feet. McVay runs a zone-blocking scheme, specifically wide zone concepts, so those will be players we will watch as well.

2023 Players Who Fit The Rams

1. G/C Jon Gaines - UCLA

The Rams may not have to search very far to find their next difference-maker at guard. Gaines posted elite scores in the shuttle and 3-cone, showing off his foot quickness and is seen as undersized at 6’3, 303-pounds. He has experience playing right guard, center, and right tackle, accumulating 30 starts in the PAC-12.

Grade: 3rd-4th Round

2. T/G Braeden Daniels - Utah

Daniels would be a perfect fit for the Rams if they’re looking for guard to add to their offensive line. The Utah product has experience playing all five positions on the offensive line. He started his career at left guard before moving to right tackle. Over the last two seasons, he been a left tackle for the Utes. While he is more athletic than most Rams offensive linemen, he fits the size threshold at 6’4, 294-pounds and tested well in both the shuttle and 3-cone. Additionally, he has good foot quickness which is another trait that the Rams value.

Grade: 4th-5th Round

3. G/T Nick Broeker - Ole Miss

Broeker has average size and is a below average athlete. However, we’ve concluded that the Rams don’t pay attention to size or athleticism. What matters is that Broeker fits the size requirement at 6’4, 305-pounds and is a versatile, experienced offensive lineman. Last season Broeker moved from left tackle to left guard and didn’t miss a beat. He didn't give up a single sack on the inside and he tested right on the cusp of the 65th percentile in the shuttle and 3-cone.

Grade: 5th-6th Round

4. C/G Ricky Stromberg - Arkansas

Stromberg remains someone that I am very high on not only as a player but as a fit for the Rams. He lacks length, but again, that’s not something the Rams tend to worry about with their inside offensive linemen. Stromberg has a high-motor, good feet, and has experience playing both guard and center. He’s not considered a great athlete, but he did test well at the Combine.

Grade: 5th-6th Round

5. T/G Mark Evans II - Arkansas Pine-Bluff

It may be a bit of a long-shot, but Evans II put out some good tape at Arkansas Pine-Bluff. His tape shows a better player than his testing numbers as he showed good footwork and has versatility to play all five positions on the offensive line. He may be more of a developmental player, but there’s potential here to provide some good depth. It’s worth noting that Terron Armstead also went to Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

Honorable Mentions

John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota

Compares athletically to John Sullivan

Likely only a center at the next level

Smart player with quick feet

Grade: 2nd Round

Luke Wypler - Ohio State

Good technician

Fits zone-blocking scheme

Not versatile

Jaelyn Duncan - Maryland