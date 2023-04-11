Despite other needs, Rams will probably still draft a Day 2 running back

Though some analysts are projecting the Los Angeles Rams to be one of the worst teams in the NFL next season, with needs all over the team and especially on defense, let’s just book it now that Les Snead is going to draft a running back on day two anyway. The Rams are known to have met with Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda and last weekend they met with TCU’s Kendre Miller, both of whom may sneak into the third round, when L.A. has two picks.

Snead probably thinks it’s way past the time to find an heir apparent to Cam Akers, his last day two running back pick.

#TCU RB Kendre Miller met with the #Chargers and #Rams on Saturday at TCU, and source said he has Top 30 visits this week — starting with the #Giants, #Bills, and #AZCardinals. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2023

Since taking over as the general manager, Snead has spent day one or two picks on Isaiah Pead (2012), Tre Mason (2014), Todd Gurley (2015), Darrell Henderson (2019), and Akers (2020). He drafted Kyren Williams with his third pick in 2022, though it came in the fifth round.

Miller rushed for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns at TCU last season, averaging 6.2 yards per carry and catching 16 passes for 116 yards. The running back class seems fairly closely ranked once you get past the top two or three prospects though, with arguably little difference between 15 or so players projected from rounds three to six. That could include Miller and Abanikanda, but also Roschon Johnson, Chase Brown, Eric Gray, Sean Tucker, Devon Achane, Tyjae Spears, Tank Bigsby, Kenny McIntosh, or Deuce Vaughn depending on your needs.

The Rams maybe need a running back less than any other position. That won’t stop Snead.