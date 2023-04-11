How much will Youtube TV charge for NFL Sunday Ticket package?

Youtube TV and the National Football League have announced the new pricing structure for NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows fans to watch games for any team from outside local markets and tune into the RedZone Channel (except if the game is aired concurrently on primetime or in your local market). This service has been provided under DirecTV since its inception in 1994, but the league felt it was time for a change in 2023 with online streaming disrupting the traditional cable TV industry.

Many fans were hoping Youtube would allow an option to purchase packages for individual teams; however, the current plans appear to be an all-or-nothing choice (with the exception of adding the RedZone Channel):

YouTube has announced its pricing for NFL Sunday Ticket:



YouTube TV subscribers:

• $349/season ($249 if you purchase before June 6)

• $389 ($289 early) if you bundle with RedZone



Non-YouTube TV subscribers:

• $449/season ($349 early)

• $489 ($389 early) with RedZone pic.twitter.com/TtLbNgGldi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 11, 2023

Last season DirecTV charged $293 for out of market games and then $395 if you included RedZone, so the prices from Youtube seem comparable if you do not already have the TV service and pay for the package prior to June 6th, 2023. YouTube TV’s basic plan is currently priced at $72.99 per month.

With the Los Angeles Rams’ recent history of relocations in 1995 and 2016, they likely have fans spread all across the country. In order to watch the games outside of the LA TV market, you will likely need a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on Youtube TV.