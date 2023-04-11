Once the Los Angeles Rams traded Jalen Ramsey away to the Miami Dolphins this off-season, they signaled that they were looking to get younger across the depth chart. In the trade, LA acquired a third round pick AND third year player Hunter Long.

Hunter Long, a 2021 third round pick, was selected out of Boston College. In his three ACC years, he produced 89 receptions, 1,297 yards, and nine touchdowns. His college production was lukewarm at best and his profile does not suggest him being a balanced tight end.

The move has given the Rams three tight ends on their active roster with Tyler Higbee as the starter and Brycen Hopkins as the backup. But Higbee and Hopkins enter this season in the final years of their contract. Higbee is also still an option to be traded before the season. Would LA consider drafting another tight end (or two) in this year’s draft?

Current Roster

Starter: Tyler Higbee

Backup: Brycen Hopkins

3rd String: Hunter Long

So who are the draft options?

Early Round Options (2-3)

Michael Mayer (Notre Dame)

Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan)

Dalton Kincaid (Utah)

Luke Musgrave (Oregon State)

Middle Round Options (4-5)

Sam LaPorta (Iowa)

Brenton Strange (Penn State)

Late Round Options (6-7)

Will Mallory (Miami)

Zack Kuntz (Old Dominion)

Payne Durham (Purdue)

The Rams have met with Schoonmaker, Kuntz, and Durham so far. Schoonmaker looks like the real deal and the Rams have a real shot to snag him with one of their third round picks. Sean McVay could finally have an all-around tight end to use in his offense.

McVay could be looking to utilize more two tight ends sets this year. Tight ends typically take a few years to develop, so the Rams will need to be consider beyond 2023 as well...