Random Ramsdom: More trade rumors, Aaron Donald to Miami?

Rams Trade Rumor? Aaron Donald Seen With Dolphins Mike McDaniel (fannation/ramsdigest)

“The Los Angeles Rams have had a rather busy offseason, an offseason that has so far been headlined by the release of Bobby Wagner and the trade of star Jalen Ramsey.

It was also another offseason filled with early speculation surrounding both Sean McVay and Aaron Donald, and the possible retirement of both. However, both confirmed their commitment to the Rams for the upcoming season.

Of course, even with the confirmation from both Donald and McVay, rumors will still swirl - especially after Donald was spotted at a UFC event hugging Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

Aaron Donald and Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel at #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/cGbJ153aki — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 9, 2023

This video would likely be nothing of note normally, but the Rams and Dolphins have already done business once this offseason in the aforementioned Jalen Ramsey trade.

As a result, there was immediate speculation that another potential trade was in the works between the two teams to send the superstar defensive tackle to Miami to join Ramsey.

Of course, even though the Rams traded Ramsey away this offseason does not mean they would be inclined to do so with Donald. Not only that, but a package for Donald would likely require a package that the Dolphins may not be able to afford.”

Could TCU WR Quentin Johnston Be A Rams NFL Draft Steal? (fannation/ramsdigest)

“Could the Los Angeles Rams target Quentin Johnston with their second-round pick?

At one point, Johnston looked like a contender to be the first wide-out taken off the board.

For one, his height at 6-foot-3 is exactly what teams are looking for in a future No. 1 wide receiver, along with his blazing runaway speed, which he showed last season as he totaled 1,069 yards for the TCU Horned Frogs.

But recently, Johnston has seen his name slip out of the first-round conversations, with mock drafts taking him in the second round. So why?

And In a recent video, ex-Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith shed some light on potentially why the wideout has fallen down the board. Smith questioned his speed and pointed out his inconsistencies with high-pointing the football out of the air.”

Former #Ravens WR Steve Smith has been known to be a great evaluator of the Wide Receiver position.



In 2017, everyone laughed at Steve for saying Cooper Kupp was the best WR in the Draft.



This thread is a breakdown of Smith’s evaluations of 2023 NFL WR Prospects.#RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/rJqdD9GQtm — Flockville (@Flockville) April 2, 2023

Un sonriente Aaron Donald para desearte un feliz comienzo a la semana. #VamosRams pic.twitter.com/47TbbrUFvE — Rams en Español (@VamosRams) April 10, 2023

Let us know your all-time favorite Rams draft pick! ️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 10, 2023

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: EDGE, defensive back options two weeks out from draft week (therams.com)

Date: April 7

Expert: Chad Reuter, Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey (Round 2, No. 46 overall via projected trade with Patriots, pictured above); Michigan CB DJ Turner (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Boise State S JL Skinner (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

Notes: Foskey (6-5, 264) had the sixth-most sacks in the FBS (11) last season and also led the Fighting Irish with 14 tackles for loss en route to Second-Team All-American recognition and being a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award (nation’s top defensive end).

Turner (5-11, 178) registered 10 pass breakups (team-high) plus 36 tackles and an interception in 14 games for the Wolverines to earn Second-Team All-Big Ten honors. His 40-yard dash time of 4.26 seconds made him the fastest player at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

Skinner (6-4, 209) led the Broncos with four interceptions, also adding 65 total tackles and four pass breakups in 12 starts for First-Team All-Mountain West recognition. He suffered a torn pectoral muscle while training prior to the combine that prevented him from participating in it.

Date: April 4

Expert: Josh Edwards, NFL Draft writer

The pick(s): North Dakota State OT Cody Mauch (Round 2, No. 36 overall); UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet (Round 3, No. 69 overall); Auburn EDGE Derick Hall (Round 3, No. 77 overall).

Notes: An FCS First-Team All-American choice by The Associated Press, the 6-5, 302 Mauch started all 15 games at left tackle in 2022 and 2021 for the Bison. While Mauch primarily played offensive tackle, NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah said during a video conference call last month that he should able to play anywhere along the offensive line.

Charbonnet (6-0, 214) earned Second Team All-America recognition from the AP in 2022 after rushing 195 times for 1,359 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 starts (missed three games due to injury).

Hall (6-3, 254) led the Tigers with 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks, also posting 60 total tackles and two forced fumbles in 12 starts last season to earn First-Team All-SEC honors.”

Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to deal with Ravens, and Lamar Jackson approves (yahoo!sports)

“The Ravens announced the news Sunday. NFL Network reports that the deal is valued at up to $18 million for one season. Per the report, $13.8 million is guaranteed via signing bonus alongside a $1.2 million salary, while $3 million is available in incentives. Beckham hasn’t played since tearing his ACL with the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl after the 2021 season. He missed the entire 2022 season while rehabbing the injury and failing to sign with another team.

Beckham joins a team that’s long needed help at wide receiver and features third-year pro Rashod Bateman as its top option. Bateman’s tallied 61 catches for 800 yards and three touchdowns in two injury-shortened seasons since Baltimore selected him in the first round in 2021. Devin Duvernay and Nelson Agholor are next up on the Ravens depth chart.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Beckham has the upside of a significant upgrade in Baltimore. After struggling for multiple seasons in Cleveland, he flashed his former Pro Bowl form as a valuable weapon for the Rams during their Super Bowl run. As a 30-year-old coming off an ACL tear who hasn’t made a Pro Bowl since 2016, Beckham also arrives with risk. But it’s a risk a receiver-needy Ravens team felt was worthwhile. The biggest question in Baltimore remains: who will throw passes for the Ravens next season?”

Rams play at Baltimore this season. https://t.co/uRZNli69vV — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) April 9, 2023

Who Will Be the Rams Kicker in 2023? Assessing the Options After Matt Gay’s Departure (lafbnetwork.com)

“With Matt Gay signing a lucrative contract with the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Rams find themselves in need of a new kicker. This situation is eerily similar to when Greg Zuerlein left the team in 2020, leaving the Rams scrambling for a replacement. As they search for their next kicker, the Rams have several options to consider, including drafting a specialist, signing a free agent, or even turning to a former rival.”