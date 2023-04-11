 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rams 7-round mock draft: A receiver for Matthew Stafford leads off the class

How to get Matthew Stafford some help through seven rounds of picks

By Steven Ridings
/ new
NFL: Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams first selection will be in Round 2 (pick 36 overall) unless they decide to trade up or trade back. Last week I projected LA to move up in the draft to select a difference maker in the trenches. But what if the Rams stood pat and turned their card in at No. 36.

Here is my second of three mock drafts before April 27th…

*The 2023 NFL Draft, located in Kansas City, is just three weeks away. Round 1 will start on Thursday, April 27th at 8:00 pm EST. Rounds 2-3 will commence on Friday at 7:00 pm EST. And Rounds 4-7 will resume on Saturday at 12:00 pm EST*

Round 1:

No selections

Round 2:

2.36 - Rams select WR, Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Finding playmakers is a real need for Los Angeles. The offense was anemic last year without a WR2. Allen Robinson clearly doesn’t have anything left in the tank and Van Jefferson’s ceiling might only be a WR3. If that’s the case, the team needs to invest capital for another wide receiver. Jefferson is a free agent after this year and the team needs another guy on the outside.

Round 3:

3.69 - Rams select EDGE, Derrick Hall, Auburn

3.77 - Rams select OL, Cody Mauch, North Dakota St

Round 4:

No selections

Round 5:

5.167 - CB, Cory Trice, Purdue

5.171 - QB, Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

5.177 - DE, Colby Wooden, Auburn

Round 6:

6.182 - EDGE, Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

6.189 - TE, Will Mallory, Miami

6.191 - OL, Juice Scruggs, Penn State

Round 7:

7.223 - S, Jay Ward, LSU

7.251 - TE, Payne Durham, Purdue

Poll

Based on the two mocks thus far, would you rather have Kancey at 1.24 or Hyatt at 2.36?

view results
  • 42%
    Calijah Kancey
    (98 votes)
  • 57%
    Jalin Hyatt
    (133 votes)
231 votes total Vote Now

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...