The Los Angeles Rams first selection will be in Round 2 (pick 36 overall) unless they decide to trade up or trade back. Last week I projected LA to move up in the draft to select a difference maker in the trenches. But what if the Rams stood pat and turned their card in at No. 36.

Here is my second of three mock drafts before April 27th…

*The 2023 NFL Draft, located in Kansas City, is just three weeks away. Round 1 will start on Thursday, April 27th at 8:00 pm EST. Rounds 2-3 will commence on Friday at 7:00 pm EST. And Rounds 4-7 will resume on Saturday at 12:00 pm EST*

Round 1:

No selections

Round 2:

2.36 - Rams select WR, Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

"Nobody knew my name."@jalinhyatt made sure his last year at @Vol_Football was unforgettable



: Hey Rookie premieres tonight 7:30pm ET on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/Yw3qFhxFXM — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) April 10, 2023

Finding playmakers is a real need for Los Angeles. The offense was anemic last year without a WR2. Allen Robinson clearly doesn’t have anything left in the tank and Van Jefferson’s ceiling might only be a WR3. If that’s the case, the team needs to invest capital for another wide receiver. Jefferson is a free agent after this year and the team needs another guy on the outside.

Round 3:

3.69 - Rams select EDGE, Derrick Hall, Auburn

Violent hard edge-setter reps like this by Auburn’s Derrick Hall during @seniorbowl week are why most NFL teams are projecting him as an immediate Year 1 starter. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/YTikTRWAD7 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 25, 2023

3.77 - Rams select OL, Cody Mauch, North Dakota St

Round 4:

No selections

Round 5:

5.167 - CB, Cory Trice, Purdue

Cory Trice has an elite feel in zone coverage, often handling two receivers in his zone.

Notice here how he flows with the the back out of the backfield but keeps his eyes on the QB and triggers immediately downhill to drop the WR dragging across the middle. pic.twitter.com/AyyPf9woEg — BOLTS Draft Talk (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 3, 2023

5.171 - QB, Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

5.177 - DE, Colby Wooden, Auburn

Auburn DL Colby Wooden (6’4/273) tested with the Edges at the Combine, but some of his best collegiate work was done from the interior.



Here is a 5-play IDL sequence against LSU in 2021 where an unblockable Wooden (#25) terrorizes QB Max Johnson: pic.twitter.com/a8XYhHSwF9 — Eric Froton (@CFFroton) March 27, 2023

Round 6:

6.182 - EDGE, Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

Highest pass rush grades in a season for a Wisconsin Edge Rusher:



1️⃣ Nick Herbig (’21): 91.4

2️⃣ Joe Schobert (’15): 91.3

3️⃣ T.J. Watt (’16): 91.0 pic.twitter.com/PNwhd5gTXc — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 26, 2022

6.189 - TE, Will Mallory, Miami

6.191 - OL, Juice Scruggs, Penn State

Round 7:

7.223 - S, Jay Ward, LSU

#LSU CB/S Jay Ward SHOWING OFF pic.twitter.com/pufReIPxCx — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) February 2, 2023

LSU DB Jay Ward is a fascinating prospect. He has nice length at 6-foot-1 and 32-inch arms and has some of the most bizarre snap counts you'll see:



230 snaps in the slot

108 snaps in the box

104 at free

178 at outside corner pic.twitter.com/YUrWt60EEZ — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 10, 2023

7.251 - TE, Payne Durham, Purdue