Rams should take a chance on Kareem Hunt

The Los Angeles Rams have been very inactive this offseason in terms of signing players off the street. With the NFL Draft a couple weeks away, not much is expected to change in that time. However, if the Rams are looking for a chance to add depth to their backfield, the Browns might’ve just helped them by refusing to re-sign Kareem Hunt.

Report: The #Browns will not be re-signing Kareem Hunt and believe he was "slipping" in terms of his speed, according to @terrypluto



The 27-year old RB hasn't visited a single team in free-agency and Terry says "should be thankful" to sign a 1-year deal in the $4 million range. pic.twitter.com/1L0KPlNogD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 9, 2023

According to a Q and A column published on Cleveland.com by Terry Pluto, the Browns are also believed to be carving a larger role for second-year player Jerome Ford. The report comes after Hunt recorded just 678 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns despite playing in all 17 games. His 3.8 average per attempt marked a career low as well.

It’s quite evident that Kareem Hunt no longer has the capacity to be a team’s every down back. He’ll never again return to the highs of leading the NFL with 1,327 yards in his rookie campaign. Nor will he the guy who put up 1,145 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns for the Browns in 2020. Still, it has to be noted that he’s only 27 years old and will turn 28 in August.

Yes I know that age is ancient in running back years. Either way, the veteran running back has plenty of experience being utilized as a dual-threat weapon. Andy Reid put him to good use early on in his career. Sean McVay can do the same as Hunt enters the twilight years of his prime. Kareem is a tough runner who can dish out punishment on opposing defenders near the goal line.

Kareem Hunt jumps over a defender for the touchdown pic.twitter.com/GIRwBLvTBB — Everything Cleveland (@everythingcle_) November 22, 2020

Michael Dunn was elevated off the Browns practice squad and he destroyed Cam Heyward on Kareem Hunt's first touchdown run of the game. pic.twitter.com/KNskTxgxOB — Johnny Kinsley (Deep Ball Project Is Out Now!) (@Brickwallblitz) January 13, 2021

Hunt has experience splitting carries with Nick Chubb on the Browns and who’s to say he can’t do the same with Akers in LA? The Rams should only sign him to a one-year deal. Cleveland was hesitant in giving him a contract extension for a reason. Even if those reports warrants pause from LA’s front office, it shouldn’t prevent them from making a deal.

Los Angeles has few running back options left on the market and they should make this move after the draft, as long as Hunt is still unable to garner attention. Hunt won’t have to be the workhorse in Hollywood and it’s likely that he’ll be used more on passing downs as Cam isn’t the most versatile player in that regard.

Kareem Hunt would be the perfect player to take a chance on. He’d be a low-risk bargain who could have an immediate effect on the offense. So will the Rams end up seeing it that way?