Athletic freak could be steal for Rams in round 2

Northwestern has an offensive lineman in the draft this year who could be the top tackle off of the board, but it’s a defensive lineman who is seeing his stock rise considerably by the day. Adetomiwa Adebawore has a growing list of teams interested in his potential services in the draft and that could take him from being a day two pick to getting into the back half of the first round, which would be out of reach for the L.A. Rams.

That didn’t stop the Rams from meeting with “Ade Ade” recently, as have a lot of teams.

At 6’2, 282 lbs, with a 4.49 40-yard dash, a 1.61 10-yard split, 37.5” vertical, 34” arms, and 10.5” hands, there are few defensive tackles in the NFL built like Adebawore. He had five sacks and two forced fumbles in 2022, but is he just starting to tap into his potential?

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein lists Adebawore as “a positional tweener” who is short for the end and undersized for the interior. The Rams have some experience with “undersized” defensive tackles. He has explosive traits but could refine his technique and become a better tackler to keep ascending at the next level. That could make Adebawore still available on day two, but his rare athleticism at 282 lbs is what could cause him to go before L.A.’s pick at 36th overall.

According to StatHead’s tracking of combine results going back to 2000, Adebawore is the fastest player at the event who is at least 280 lbs. By a lot. By a lot a lot. His 4.49 is much faster than second-place Milton Williams in 2021 (4.67) and Calijah Kancey (4.67) also this year. Aaron Donald is next at 4.68.

Speed isn’t everything, as referenced by what success that Williams has had, as well as other speedy big men like Quinton Coples. But it doesn’t hurt either.