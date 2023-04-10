With just over two weeks remaining, the Los Angeles Rams have steadily been meeting with NFL Draft prospects ahead of April 27th. LA’s meeting list has doubled since the end of March. Based on Twitter reports and findings, the Rams are circling certain positions. Wide receiver (five meetings), DL (six meetings), and OL (five meetings) headline the Rams most extensive position research. The Rams have dug in on offensive line as of late, meeting with Florida Gators guard, O’Cyrus Torrence. Below is a list of all 35 prospects the Rams have met with as of April 10th...

(35) Prospect Meetings...

Previous Meetings:

Meeting 1: DL Desjuan Johnson (Feb 24)

Meeting 2: WR Jake Bobo (Mar 3)

Meeting 3: OLB Nolan Smith (Mar 3)

Meeting 4: WR Tank Dell (Mar 5)

Meeting 5: DL Elijah Green (Feb 13)

Meeting 6: DB Cory Trice (Mar 9)

Meeting 7: QB Aiden O’Connell (Mar 9)

Meeting 8: TE Payne Durham (Mar 10)

Meeting 9: K BT Potter (Mar 14)

Meeting 10: DL Adetomiwa Adebawore (Mar 18)

Meeting 11: TE Luke Schoonmaker (Mar 18)

Meeting 12: OLB Will McDonald IV (Mar 21)

Meeting 13: DL MJ Anderson (Mar 21)

Meeting 14: WR Trey Palmer (Mar 23)

Meeting 15: DB Julius Brents (Combine)

Meeting 16: QB Jaren Hall Mtg (Mar 24)

Meeting 17: CB Carrington Valentine (Mar 26)

Recent Meetings:

Meeting 18: DB Anthony Kendall (Mar 27)

A name getting buzz from a handful of teams — DB Anthony Kendall from DIII Baldwin Wallace.



5101 // 180 // 3078 arm

40 - 4.44 (1.52 10)

3 cone - 7.01

SS - 4.35

Vert - 39.5

Broad - 1101



Browns, Cardinals, Cowboys, Rams, and Dolphins have all expressed interest. pic.twitter.com/S0c0iUiSRK — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 30, 2023

Meeting 19: WR Tre Tucker (Mar 28)

Meeting 20: WR Tyler Scott (Mar 28)

Meeting 21: IOL Grant Gibson (Mar 28)

Meeting 22: RB Izzy Abanikanda (Mar 29)

Meeting 23: IOL O’Cyrus Torrence (Mar 29)

Meeting 24: DL Calijah Kancey (Mar 30)

Rams met with Calijah Kancey https://t.co/8NN6ibf9zd — JT Pearson (@JTPearsonNFL) March 30, 2023

Meeting 25: DB Cole Coleman (Apr 3)

Meeting 26: QB Clayton Tune (Apr 4)

Meeting 27: TE Zack Kuntz (Apr 4)

Meeting 28: OL Nick Saldiveri (Apr 5)

Meeting 29: QB Jaren Hall (Apr 5)

Meeting 30: RB Kendre Miller (Apr 6)

#Rams have scheduled a Top-30 Pre-Draft Visit with #TCU RB Kendre Miller — James Layton (@RedZoneInsider) April 3, 2023

Meeting 31: OL Tyler Beach (Apr 7)

Meeting 32: OLB Derick Hall (Apr 7)

Meeting 33: DL Darel Middleton (Apr 7)

Meeting 34: S Aaron Maddox (Apr 8)

Meeting 35: OL BJ Wilson (Apr 9)