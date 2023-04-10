 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Updated: Rams pre-draft meetings tracker

All 35 pre-draft meetings the Rams have held thus far

By Steven Ridings
With just over two weeks remaining, the Los Angeles Rams have steadily been meeting with NFL Draft prospects ahead of April 27th. LA’s meeting list has doubled since the end of March. Based on Twitter reports and findings, the Rams are circling certain positions. Wide receiver (five meetings), DL (six meetings), and OL (five meetings) headline the Rams most extensive position research. The Rams have dug in on offensive line as of late, meeting with Florida Gators guard, O’Cyrus Torrence. Below is a list of all 35 prospects the Rams have met with as of April 10th...

Meeting 1: DL Desjuan Johnson (Feb 24)

Meeting 2: WR Jake Bobo (Mar 3)

Meeting 3: OLB Nolan Smith (Mar 3)

Meeting 4: WR Tank Dell (Mar 5)

Meeting 5: DL Elijah Green (Feb 13)

Meeting 6: DB Cory Trice (Mar 9)

Meeting 7: QB Aiden O’Connell (Mar 9)

Meeting 8: TE Payne Durham (Mar 10)

Meeting 9: K BT Potter (Mar 14)

Meeting 10: DL Adetomiwa Adebawore (Mar 18)

Meeting 11: TE Luke Schoonmaker (Mar 18)

Meeting 12: OLB Will McDonald IV (Mar 21)

Meeting 13: DL MJ Anderson (Mar 21)

Meeting 14: WR Trey Palmer (Mar 23)

Meeting 15: DB Julius Brents (Combine)

Meeting 16: QB Jaren Hall Mtg (Mar 24)

Meeting 17: CB Carrington Valentine (Mar 26)

Meeting 18: DB Anthony Kendall (Mar 27)

Meeting 19: WR Tre Tucker (Mar 28)

Meeting 20: WR Tyler Scott (Mar 28)

Meeting 21: IOL Grant Gibson (Mar 28)

Meeting 22: RB Izzy Abanikanda (Mar 29)

Meeting 23: IOL O’Cyrus Torrence (Mar 29)

Meeting 24: DL Calijah Kancey (Mar 30)

Meeting 25: DB Cole Coleman (Apr 3)

Meeting 26: QB Clayton Tune (Apr 4)

Meeting 27: TE Zack Kuntz (Apr 4)

Meeting 28: OL Nick Saldiveri (Apr 5)

Meeting 29: QB Jaren Hall (Apr 5)

Meeting 30: RB Kendre Miller (Apr 6)

Meeting 31: OL Tyler Beach (Apr 7)

Meeting 32: OLB Derick Hall (Apr 7)

Meeting 33: DL Darel Middleton (Apr 7)

Meeting 34: S Aaron Maddox (Apr 8)

Meeting 35: OL BJ Wilson (Apr 9)

