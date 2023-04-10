Random Ramsdom: Would LA trade with Detroit for Jeff Okudah?

The L.A. Rams need talent and that could come in the form of a trade.

“Los Angeles is revamping its secondary, mostly for financial reasons, having traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins while also losing safeties Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp in free agency.

Rams head coach Sean McVay and his front-office cohorts have, in one form or another, acknowledged the “remodeling’’ theme. But that doesn’t mean LA is forfeiting 2023. The 11 draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft could allow the Rams to load up with kids ... but those picks can also allow the team to go shopping on the trade market.

Why would the Lions listen? The Lions this offseason signed Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. That means somebody there is likely to be expendable.”

“It does not appear Detroit’s front office will pick up his fifth-year option, opening up the possibility for another team to make general manager Brad Holmes a reasonable trade offer to give the young defensive back a fresh start.

The team clearly felt the need to upgrade the position, as the front office targeted three defensive backs in free agency and could add more in the upcoming draft.

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly reshaping their secondary this offseason.

Possessing 11 picks in this year’s draft, the Rams could package picks to add talented players to their roster, as the team looks to rebound from a disappointing 2022 campaign.

“Okudah’s upside is still in play, more likely to succeed in the NFL than a coming third-round player, and his team would have contractual control with two seasons remaining on his rookie deal. It’s a way to “remodel’’ without giving up ... a way to “remodel’’ upward.”

Could a third-round pick get the job done?

Rams general manager Les Snead and Holmes have a history of putting together blockbuster trades.”

“Gotta start strong at 36

We know that the LA Rams draft class hinges on how the Rams start out. With the 36th overall pick to open the 2023 NFL Draft, the Rams have a near first-round pick to use. That translates into a strong first step to securing a roster upgrade, or squandering the chance to be fundamentally sound. While the moment cannot be prescribed with any certainty, the Rams have plenty of roster needs to allow for the occasion of any Round 1 prospect falling to them in Round 2 to be cause for celebration.

But realistically speaking, what does a perfect draft scenario for the LA Rams look like? No, not an entire draft, as that has far too many permutations and combinations to list out. But what of the 36th overall pick? Even as the LA Rams prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, the team has far too many needs on the roster to squander additional picks to move up. If the team stands pat at 36, there is a high degree of probability of incredibly talented players falling to the Rams on the draft board. Like who? Let’s discuss five possible scenarios:

Scenario V: Offensive tackle Darnell Wright

There is no doubt that the LA Rams would love to land a franchise blindside left offensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft. Doing so at the 36th overall pick is not unheard of, particularly in the face of no real consensus from NFL Draft scouts and analysts as to who is a clear frontrunner.

We do know that there is a one-two consensus that has settled upon Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones and Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Brogeron. You can even toss Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. into the mix as well. Close behind is North Dakota State offensive tackle Cody Mauch, and Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones. Even Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison has been mentioned quite frequently as a first round prospect.

But with so many talented candidates, one may fall through the cracks to the LA Rams, and in several mock draft simulations, the offensive tackle who falls to the Rams more often than not is Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright.”

“Beckham has not appeared in an NFL uniform since he capped off an inspiring run to Super Bowl LVI for the Rams, one punctuated by scoring the first touchdown in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Any Beckham deal will likely rely on intensive medical examinations, as he did not play during the 2022 season due to ACL surgery.

Such medical uncertainty did not prevent Beckham from drawing interest from several teams, including the Rams, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants, among others. Beckham spent the first five years of his career with the Giants, the Jets’ co-tenants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Armed with several young talents that generated an unexpected playoff push (i.e. Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson), the Jets have been long linked to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who expressed his desire to suit up for Gang Green earlier this offseason.

While questions would linger with any Beckham deal, his arrival would give New York an undoubted top target who knows how to win at the game’s highest level. Beckham reportedly appeared on a list of Rodgers’ desired free agents, one that also included newly-minted Jet and former Green Bay teammate Allen Lazard.”

“The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29, and salary cap restraints have prevented the Rams from doing much until then. Here’s the best and worst of what they’ve done so far.

BEST | Not re-signing Matt Gay

Gay made 74 of a possible 80 kicks and accounted for 317 points in three years with L.A. The 29-year-old has been one of the NFL’s most accurate kickers over the years but his 28 made field goals in 2022 tied for 14th in the NFL.

L.A. would have loved to have Gay back next season, but a high-priced kicker is a luxury the Rams can’t afford. Gay signed a four-year, $22.5 million deal with the Colts, the largest free agent contract ever given to a kicker. That’s simply too much money and the Rams were wise to spend their limited resources elsewhere.”

Coach McVay says Matthew Stafford will have 'no limitations' during offseason program. ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 6, 2023