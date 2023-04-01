The Never-Too-Early look at the top-10 of the 2024 NFL Draft

L.A. Rams general manager Les Snead has the opportunity this year to do something very special and unique with his future first round draft picks...NOTHING! Just don’t do anything, man! Hold onto that shit! Damn, man, we’re just asking you to keep it this time!!!

That’s all.

The Rams famously have not made any first round picks since trading up for Jared Goff in 2016 and they will not be using the sixth overall pick this year either. Why speculate who Snead could have picked this year if they did when we can instead speculate on who L.A. could pick next year if they have another top-10 pick in 2024? Because even if that’s 13 months away, there’s still at least a chance that one of these players could become a member of the Rams in the future.

And it does matter to look a year ahead because these picks can impact how a front office operates in the draft this time. Do you want to take a QB and risk potentially getting a “good enough” one who stops you from picking a “great” QB in 2024? Or even a left tackle if maybe you want a game-changing option like Joe Alt or Olu Fashanu in 2024?

These are the current top-10 prospects for 2024 based on the NFL Mock Draft Database consensus big board. Yes, it is early. Yes, some of these names will drop. No, MOST of them will not drop. The top-10 a year ago would have had Will Anderson, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Jalen Carter, to say the least. So can you get your hopes up for Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison, or Joe Alt? Yes, I’d say at least a little bit.

1. QB Caleb Williams, USC

2. WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

3. QB Drake Maye, UNC

4. LT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

5. DL Michael Hall, Jr., Ohio State

6. EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

7. LB Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., Clemson

8. LT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

9. TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

10. WR Emeka Egbuka

Yet another draft where we’re seeing a number of famous names with “Jr.” attached, following Joey Porter Jr. in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

C.J. Stroud has not only been throwing to the top-two rookie receivers of 2022 and not only potentially the number one receiver in 2023 (Jaxon Smith-Njigba), but also potentially two of the top-10 prospects in 2024. Take that as you will.

Georgia could have a first round tight end this year in Darnell Washington but he doesn’t hold a candle to teammate Brock Bowers. Jared Verse could have been a top-10 pick this year but opted to return to Florida State.

And while Williams and Drake Maye are duking out the top spot (it belongs to Caleb, really), Michael Penix, Bo Nix, Quinn Ewers, and Grayson McCall are among the interesting options behind them.

Do you hold out hope for any of these players above the rest? Or do you think the Rams won’t have the opportunity to pick any?