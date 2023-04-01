Teddy Bridgewater best remaining free agent QB option to put behind Matthew Stafford

For much of this offseason, I’ve pleaded for the Los Angeles Rams to add a veteran signal caller behind Matthew Stafford. I’ve made cases for Taylor Heinicke (now on the Atlanta Falcons) and Mike White (Dolphins). The last remaining option for the Rams is the QB who was replaced by White in Miami: Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater was supposed to be the franchise savior when he was drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2014 draft. Unfortunately, he suffered a gruesome knee injury prior to the ‘16 season and his days in Minnesota were numbered soon after. Since then, Teddy has bounced around the NFL, making pit stops with the Saints, Panthers, Broncos and Dolphins.

Despite being known as a quarterback with a very limited ceiling, Bridgewater has carved out a solid career as a backup on his travels. Most notably his stop in New Orleans was his most successful. When Drew Brees was sidelined six games in 2019, Bridgewater went undefeated in his place, tossing nine touchdowns to just two picks. His best game came when he threw four touchdowns against Tampa Bay in Week 5. That stretch was likely the best he had ever played to date.

Saints record by starting QB since start of 2019



Drew Brees 17-6

Teddy Bridgewater 5-0

Jameis Winston 5-2

Taysom Hill 3-1

Trevor Siemian 0-4 pic.twitter.com/halfgE56Zt — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 30, 2021

Teddy made it work with Sean Payton so why not try again by working with another offensive guru in Sean McVay? McVay is the same guy who made Baker Mayfield look presentable for the first time since his early Browns days. He could make it work with anyone if he really wanted to.

Bridgewater was scapegoated out of Carolina once he left the Saints. He walked into an organization that had released franchise icon Cam Newton. Those were impossible shoes to fill and it was no surprise that the team went 4-11 in a rebuilding campaign.

Bridgewater was on the move once more and found his way to Denver. Putting up modest stats, Teddy went 7-7 as a starter while tossing a career-high 18 touchdown passes. If it wasn’t for a severe concussion he sustained near the end of that year, the Broncos might’ve reached the playoffs. Denver fans may have wanted him gone, but in no way did he hold back his team. C’mon now, he’s no Russell Wilson. (I believe I meant that as a compliment TB5.)

The highest-graded offensive Broncos this season



1️⃣ Melvin Gordon - 77.8

2️⃣ Garett Boles - 76.6

3️⃣ Javonte Williams - 75.9

4️⃣ Teddy Bridgewater - 73.5

5️⃣ Courtland Sutton - 71.2

5️⃣ Tim Patrick - 71.2 pic.twitter.com/GEjy4IlQuB — PFF DEN Broncos (@PFF_Broncos) January 11, 2022

The only glaring issue with signing Bridgewater is that he has a lengthy injury history. Obviously his catastrophic knee injury was an anomaly but he has played a full season once during his sophomore year with the Vikings. Teddy even missed the Dolphins’ Wild Card matchup in Buffalo last season due to a broken finger in his throwing hand.

LA doesn’t need to add more injury-prone players to their roster following a nightmarish defending campaign. Injuries generally can’t be helped but Bridgewater has had horrible luck in that department. Either way, the Rams need more experience under center and their free agent options are dwindling.

Teddy Bridgewater wouldn’t be the splashy addition that the fanbase has been waiting for in what has been an overly dull offseason. Should Stafford miss additional time in 2023, I’m sure fans would be thanking their lucky stars they had an experienced vet on the team compared to what they have now.