Random Ramsdom: The Rams have an absurd amount of open roster spots

Rams have 45 open roster spots, by far the most in the NFL (RamsWire)

“Teams are allowed to carry up to 90 players on their offseason rosters before trimming them down to 53 players before the start of the regular season. However, if the season started tomorrow, the Rams wouldn’t even have enough players to fill a 53-man roster.

They’re the only team in the NFL that can say that. According to Over The Cap, the Rams have just 45 players under contract for the 2023 season, by far the fewest in the league. The next-closest teams are the Seahawks and Buccaneers, who have 57 players each. The Commanders lead the league with 75 signed players, so they’re approaching the 90-man limit already without even adding their draft class in.

It’s no wonder the Rams rank so low in spending at four different positions.”

Matthew Stafford’s dead cap hits in 2023 and 2024 make him unmovable (RamsWire)

“We can’t know whether Lombardi is right about the Rams’ interest in trading Stafford, but he’s on the money about the quarterback’s contract being a blockade to any deal. That’s especially true now that his 2024 base salary of $31 million became fully guaranteed and his option bonus of $26 million was exercised two weeks ago.

That’s a total of $57 million fully guaranteed for Stafford, which makes him an impossible player for the Rams to move. Seriously, they would be crazy to even consider trading or cutting him in the next two years.

Let’s start with his dead cap charge in 2023. If the Rams were to cut him right now, he’d count $111.5 million against the salary cap. That’s $91.5 million more than his cost to be on the team. If the Rams were to find a team interested in trading for Stafford, his dead cap charge would be $74 million. Again, not doable.”

A nice Friday for Rams QB Matthew Stafford: he is due a $30M deferred signing bonus payment by today as part of the extension he signed last offseason.



Stafford's total signing bonus was $60M, half of which was deferred. pic.twitter.com/ortUF4wmCw — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 31, 2023

Sean McVay’s Message: Rams Must Focus on ‘Process’ For 2023 Success (SportsIllustrated)

“For Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, his outlook for the 2023 NFL season is predicated around a clean slate and pragmatism along with it.

And in a recent message to his team, McVay preached those exact ideals.

“Focus on those things that we can control,” McVay said. “Focus on that process, and let’s not write the story before we’ve opened up the first page of the book.”

Rams Bolster Pass Rush, Skill Positions in ESPN 7-Round Mock Draft (SportsIllustrated)

“While much attention is being paid to the Los Angeles Rams’ need for offensive improvement heading into 2023, the team would also benefit from an upgrade to its pass rush.

Despite their lack of a first-round choice in the upcoming draft, L.A. is still expected to have several options from which to choose for bolstering their front seven.

Though LSU’s B.J. Ojulari and Auburn’s Derick Hall have been discussed as potential fits within the Los Angeles system, ESPN, in their latest seven-round mock draft offering, opted for Kansas State EDGE rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah”

Rams land standout CB Julius Brents in The Athletic’s new mock draft (RamsWire)

“Cornerback should be high up on their list of needs heading into the draft, right there with edge rusher, offensive line and safety. In Bruce Feldman’s latest mock draft for The Athletic, he projected Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents to land with the Rams at No. 36 overall.

Brents is a big, physical cornerback who weighed in at 6-foot-3 and 199 pounds at the NFL combine. He tested as one of the most explosive athletes in Indianapolis, too, jumping 11 feet, 6 inches in the broad and 41.5 inches in the vertical. He may not have the best straight-line speed, but Brents has all the tools to become a starting cornerback.

Feldman wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up being a first-round pick in April, which would make this a great pick for the Rams.”